Glasgow OVO Hydro Awards Success: Arena crowned the best in the UK at major awards ceremony
The OVO Hydro in Glasgow has been crowned ‘UK Venue of the Year’ at an awards ceremony.
The accolade was handed out at the Live Awards, at London’s Troxy venue, on Wednesday night (December 11).
For more than a decade the 14,000-capacity arena on the banks of the River Clyde has been playing host to a string of the world’s biggest musical talent, from Prince to Taylor Swift.
Since its first concert (Rod Stewart played a four night run) back in September 30, 2013, the venue has even been the location of landmark events like the MTV Music Video Awards the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, and the Commonwealth Games, along with history-making comedy residences from the likes of Still Game and Kevin Bridges.
And the OVO Hydro isn’t just one of the most popular venues in Scotland, in 2019 it was named the second busiest venue in the world behind Madison Square Garden in New York.
This year has seen over 140 events take place at the Hydro, with the likes of Slipknot, Sam Fender and Travis still to play before the end of the year.
It means that more one million people buy tickets for shows at the Hydro each year, bringing huge amounts of money to Glasgow and the Finnieston area.
On receiving the award Debbie McWilliams, Managing Director of Strategy and People at the SEC, said: “We are thrilled to be named Venue of the Year. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.
“We are committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences while prioritising sustainability and innovation.”
Check out some of the most amazing gigs held at the venue here.
The full list of winners at the awards were as follows:
- The LIVE Green Award: onboard:earth
- The LIVE Workforce Award: Attitude is Everything
- Venue of the Year: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Grassroots Champion: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
- Booking Agency (>21): WME
- Booking Agency (<21): Mother Artists
- National Promoter of the Year: AEG Presents UK
- Regional Promoter of the Year: Shine
- Ticketing Service 2024: Skiddle
- Major Festival of the Year: Victorious Festival
- Festival of the Year: Slam Dunk Festival
- Production Supplier 2024: Eat to the Beat
- Brand Partnership 2024: FREENOW x Music Venue Trust
- Road Warrior of the Year: Carl Lewis
- LIVEtime Achievement Award: Kanya King, CBE
The LIVE Awards showcases the outstanding companies, teams and individuals that make up the UK live event industry and is the only event that brings together professionals from every part of the business.
