It’s a major accolade for the Scottish arena.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow has been crowned ‘UK Venue of the Year’ at an awards ceremony.

The accolade was handed out at the Live Awards, at London’s Troxy venue, on Wednesday night (December 11).

For more than a decade the 14,000-capacity arena on the banks of the River Clyde has been playing host to a string of the world’s biggest musical talent, from Prince to Taylor Swift.

And the OVO Hydro isn’t just one of the most popular venues in Scotland, in 2019 it was named the second busiest venue in the world behind Madison Square Garden in New York.

This year has seen over 140 events take place at the Hydro, with the likes of Slipknot, Sam Fender and Travis still to play before the end of the year.

It means that more one million people buy tickets for shows at the Hydro each year, bringing huge amounts of money to Glasgow and the Finnieston area.

On receiving the award Debbie McWilliams, Managing Director of Strategy and People at the SEC, said: “We are thrilled to be named Venue of the Year. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“We are committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences while prioritising sustainability and innovation.”

The full list of winners at the awards were as follows:

The LIVE Green Award: onboard:earth

onboard:earth The LIVE Workforce Award: Attitude is Everything

Attitude is Everything Venue of the Year: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OVO Hydro, Glasgow Grassroots Champion: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds Booking Agency (>21): WME

WME Booking Agency (<21): Mother Artists

Mother Artists National Promoter of the Year: AEG Presents UK

AEG Presents UK Regional Promoter of the Year: Shine

Shine Ticketing Service 2024: Skiddle

Skiddle Major Festival of the Year: Victorious Festival

Victorious Festival Festival of the Year: Slam Dunk Festival

Slam Dunk Festival Production Supplier 2024: Eat to the Beat

Eat to the Beat Brand Partnership 2024: FREENOW x Music Venue Trust

FREENOW x Music Venue Trust Road Warrior of the Year: Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis LIVEtime Achievement Award: Kanya King, CBE