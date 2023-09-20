All Sections
Some of the big names to have played multiple nights at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.Some of the big names to have played multiple nights at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.
Biggest-selling Glasgow Hydro Acts: Here are the 12 acts who have played most nights at the 10-year-old venue

Glasgow's busiest venue is celebrating 10 years of attracting the best in entertainment to Scotland's largest city.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:44 BST

The OVO Hydro hosted its first concert on September 30, 2103, and in the decade since has hosted a string of the world's top musical stars - from Kylie to Slipknot.

There's also been landmark events like the MTV Music Video Awards and the Commonwealth Games, along with history-making comedy residences from the likes of Still Game and Kevin Bridges.

Such is the popularity of the venue that, in 2019, it was named the the second busiest venue in the world, behind Madison Square Garden in New York.

Over one million people buy a ticket for a show at the Hydro each year, bringing huge amounts of money into Glasgow and the hospitality businesses in the nearby Finnieston area of the city.

Here are the 12 acts that have played the most nights at the venue over the years.

There's no doubt about who the kings of the OVO Hydro are. The Still Game gang have played a record 50 shows at the enormous venue over three different stints in 2014, 2017 and 2019. And every single date sold out. Will Gregg Hemphill, Ford Kiernan and company ever be beaten? It seems unlikely.

There's no doubt about who the kings of the OVO Hydro are. The Still Game gang have played a record 50 shows at the enormous venue over three different stints in 2014, 2017 and 2019. And every single date sold out. Will Gregg Hemphill, Ford Kiernan and company ever be beaten? It seems unlikely.

Local hero Kevin Bridges must feel like the OVO Hydro is a second home. He played a remarkable 18 shows on his 2018 'The Brand New Tour' residency. Add another four gigs on his 2015 'A Whole Diffent Story Tour', and he's sold out the arena 22 times with his hilarious standup comedy.

Local hero Kevin Bridges must feel like the OVO Hydro is a second home. He played a remarkable 18 shows on his 2018 'The Brand New Tour' residency. Add another four gigs on his 2015 'A Whole Diffent Story Tour', and he's sold out the arena 22 times with his hilarious standup comedy.

When it comes to the Hydro's favourite bands, there's only one in the running. Gary Barlow's evergreen boyband Take That have played the venue on three different tours, amassing a total of 11 gigs.

When it comes to the Hydro's favourite bands, there's only one in the running. Gary Barlow's evergreen boyband Take That have played the venue on three different tours, amassing a total of 11 gigs.

Adopted Scotsman Rod Stewart opened the Hydro back in September 2013, playing another three nights before letting anybody else take the stage. He's returned for two further tours, playing a total of nine nights, most recently three gigs as part of 2019's Red Blood Roses Tour.

Adopted Scotsman Rod Stewart opened the Hydro back in September 2013, playing another three nights before letting anybody else take the stage. He's returned for two further tours, playing a total of nine nights, most recently three gigs as part of 2019's Red Blood Roses Tour.

