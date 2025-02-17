John Cena has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest figures in the world of wrestling is set to bid a fond farewell to his Scottish fans.

Superstar wrestler John Cena has announced he’ll be making an appeance in Scotland in March.

The record 16-time world champion has also forged a successful acting career, starring in films like Bumblebee and Fast X, and in television shows including The Suicide Squad and The Peacemaker.

New he’s preparing to say goodbye to the ring, with a farewell tour where he’ll be appearing in three successive WWE Monday Night RAW events in Brussels, Glasgow and London.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When is John Cena appearing in Scotland?

Cena will be appearing at WWE’s Monday Night Raw at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Monday, March 24.

Doors are at 6.30pm, with the action starting at 7.30pm.

What else will be happening on the night?

As well as Cena, plenty of other star wrestlers will be appearing - including Scotland’s own Drew McIntyre.

Other confirmed appearances, with more to be revealed in due course, include:

Undisputed WWE Champion ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

CM Punk, Liv Morgan

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi

Can I get tickets to see John Cena in Glasgow?

Tickets are on sale here right now - so be quick if you want to catch Cena.

How much are tickets to see John Cena at WWE Monday Night Raw in Glasgow?

Seated tickets start at a fairly hefty £172.95, with VIP packages a mere £652.70-£997.70(!).

The only age restriction is that under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.