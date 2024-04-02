Glasgow is set to host two huge WWE events in June this year, with both SmackDown and Clash At The Castle to be held at the OVO Hydro.

Clash At the Castle will be the first-ever WWE premium live event to be held in Scotland, following a historic night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in 2022. The event in Wales attracted audiences from around the world, with the government reporting that more than £21.8 million was channelled into the country's economy.

SmackDown will be held on Friday, June 14, while Clash At The Castle: Scotland will take place on Saturday, June 15 with the events to feature several Scottish WWE Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

WWE president Nick Khan shared his excitement about the announcement, calling Scottish fans "some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet".

He said: “We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June. The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet."

Here's everything you need to know about the event, from venue capacity to when tickets go on sale, pre-sale options and more.

What are the dates for WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland and SmackDown in Glasgow?

WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland will take place at the OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 15, 2024. It will follow SmackDown on Friday, June 14.

What is the capacity of the OVO Hydro?

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow has a maximum capacity of 14,300 standing, while the capacity for seated events sits closer to around 12,000. It is unclear how the set up for WWE's double bill of events will impact these figures.

In 2022, the last Clash At The Castle event took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff which has a capacity of more that 60,000.

The OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff Holmes

Some fans have questioned the use of the OVO Hydro considering the venue's limited capacity compared to stadiums such as Hampden in Glasgow or Murrayfield in Edinburgh. However, there are several events already lined up across the venues, from Hampden's Scotland v Germany Euro 2024 watch-along on Friday, June 14 to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour taking over Murrayfield from June 7-9.

Which WWE Superstars will appear?

Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars, with those set to appear during Clash At The Castle including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.

Drew McIntyre

How can I buy tickets for WWE Clash At The Castle?

There is currently no information on when tickets for WWE's Clash At The Castle week in Glasgow will go sale, but fans should expect more news in the coming days.

In addition, Priority Pass ticket packages will be available from On Location which offers fans the chance at sitting ringside with premium seating, hospitality, photo opportunities and more. Fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public from 11am on Wednesday, April 2.

How to get pre-sale for WWE Clash At The Castle in Glasgow