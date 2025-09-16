Spider-Man: No Way Home Live in Concert heading to Glasgow and Edinburgh - here's how to get tickets

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be presented live in concert next year, with two Scottish shows lined up. | Marvel / Disney / Sony

Tom Holland’s third solo Spider-Man will be shown in Glasgow and Edinburgh with its score performed by a live symphony orchestra.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be presented live in concert in two Scottish cities next year, as part of its debut UK tour.

Tom Holland’s third solo outing as Spider-Man, upon its release in 2021 it became one of the most successful superhero films of all time earning over $1.92 billion worldwide.

The news should help ease the wait for its follow up, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which generated huge excitement while filming in Glasgow earlier this year.

Fans of all ages will be able to experience No Way Home on the big screen once again - this time accompanied by a live symphony orchestra who will bring Michael Giacchino’s score to life. The Oscar Award-winning composer - whose work includes The Incredibles, Up, Coco and The Batman - shared that he was “absolutely thrilled” about the upcoming UK tour.

He said: “I'm absolutely thrilled that audiences will now be able to experience 'No Way Home' with orchestra, listening to talented musicians who make the black dots I write on paper come alive.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home Live in Concert.

Here’s when you can see Spider-Man: No Way Home Live in Concert in Glasgow and Edinburgh

The live concert experience is set to premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday, November 14, with the UK tour kicking off with dates in Edinburgh and Glasgow next March.

Scottish fans can see Spider-Man: No Way Home Live in Concert at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Thursday, March 26 or at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, March 27 2026.

Here are all of the upcoming UK tour dates:

Thursday, March 26 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Friday, March 27 2026 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, March 28 - Sheffield City Hall

Monday, March 30 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday, March 31 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the live UK concert tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home will go on sale from 10am on Friday, September 19 via Ticketmaster.

Is there presale to see Spider-Man: No Way Home Live in Concert?

Yes, there is presale for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s live concert tour.

The Ticketmaster presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 18.