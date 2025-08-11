Thousands of film fans have been visiting Glasgow’s Bothwell Street over the last couple of weeks to visit the set of Marvel’s new Spider-Man film.

A part of the city centre has been turned into a slice of the Big Apple for the production, which has been extended from August 15 to August 27.

The roads have been transformed by the addition of New York street signs, American flags, fire trucks, police cars and taxis.

The film itself won’t be released until next summer and the studio have been fairly tight-lipped about the expected cast - other than Spidey himself being played by Tom Holland, who has been spotted on the Glasgow set.

We do know a few of the actors that will be bringing the latest MCU instalment to life though - so don’t be too surprised if you see any of these famous faces in Glasgow this week.

Here are all 11 cast members announced so far.

1 . Tom Holland plays Spider-Man Tom Holland will be playing your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man for the seventh time - following appearances in 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. He also had a cameo in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. He's been spotted filming in Glasgow recently wearing a much-talked-about new spidey-suit.

2 . Zendaya plays MJ Zendaya made her motion picture debut in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' before global fame beckoned with 'The Greatest Showman'. She's back playing Spider-Man's girlfriend MJ. In a case of life immitating art, Zendaya and Holland are a real-life couple.

3 . Jacob Batalon plays Ned Also returning to the Spiderverse is Jacob Batalon, playing Peter Parker's best friend Ned. Word has it that he's in a relatively minor role this time around.