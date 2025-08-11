The cast for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is slowly being revealed.placeholder image
Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast latest: Here's who's appearing in the MCU blockbuster being filmed in Glasgow - as Melanie Scrofano and Mark Ruffalo confirmed

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:24 BST

As Glasgow’s Spider-Man summer continues, here’s who has been cast in the film so far.

Thousands of film fans have been visiting Glasgow’s Bothwell Street over the last couple of weeks to visit the set of Marvel’s new Spider-Man film.

A part of the city centre has been turned into a slice of the Big Apple for the production, which has been extended from August 15 to August 27.

The roads have been transformed by the addition of New York street signs, American flags, fire trucks, police cars and taxis.

The film itself won’t be released until next summer and the studio have been fairly tight-lipped about the expected cast - other than Spidey himself being played by Tom Holland, who has been spotted on the Glasgow set.

We do know a few of the actors that will be bringing the latest MCU instalment to life though - so don’t be too surprised if you see any of these famous faces in Glasgow this week.

Here are all 11 cast members announced so far.

Tom Holland will be playing your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man for the seventh time - following appearances in 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. He also had a cameo in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. He's been spotted filming in Glasgow recently wearing a much-talked-about new spidey-suit.

1. Tom Holland plays Spider-Man

Tom Holland will be playing your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man for the seventh time - following appearances in 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. He also had a cameo in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. He's been spotted filming in Glasgow recently wearing a much-talked-about new spidey-suit. | Getty Images for Critics Choice

Zendaya made her motion picture debut in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' before global fame beckoned with 'The Greatest Showman'. She's back playing Spider-Man's girlfriend MJ. In a case of life immitating art, Zendaya and Holland are a real-life couple.

2. Zendaya plays MJ

Zendaya made her motion picture debut in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' before global fame beckoned with 'The Greatest Showman'. She's back playing Spider-Man's girlfriend MJ. In a case of life immitating art, Zendaya and Holland are a real-life couple. | AFP via Getty Images

Also returning to the Spiderverse is Jacob Batalon, playing Peter Parker's best friend Ned. Word has it that he's in a relatively minor role this time around.

3. Jacob Batalon plays Ned

Also returning to the Spiderverse is Jacob Batalon, playing Peter Parker's best friend Ned. Word has it that he's in a relatively minor role this time around. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

John Bernthal is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Frank Castle/The Punisher, having previously appeared in the second season of 'Daredevil', the spin-off series 'The Punisher' and the revival series 'Daredevil: Born Again'. He's a vigilante who is happy to blur moral lines in order to take down criminals.

4. Jon Bernthal

John Bernthal is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Frank Castle/The Punisher, having previously appeared in the second season of 'Daredevil', the spin-off series 'The Punisher' and the revival series 'Daredevil: Born Again'. He's a vigilante who is happy to blur moral lines in order to take down criminals. | Getty Images for CinemaCon

