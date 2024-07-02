Stirling Summer Sessions: Everything you need to know about Shania Twain’s show from setlist to stage times
Shania Twain will soon be doing her best to impress Scottish audiences with her headline Stirling Summer Sessions performance this evening.
Set to be joined by English singer Rag'n'Bone Man and Australian performer Delta Goodrem – who fans may recognise from TV soap Neighbours – fans will flock to the foot of Stirling Castle to catch a glimpse at the country pop icon.
It follows the star’s Glastonbury performance in the coveted Legends slot, as well as a string of shows in Glasgow last year.
So if you’ve got your ticket downloaded onto your phone already, but are wondering what the weather will be like, which songs she’ll sing and what the event timings are – we can help.
Here’s everything you need to know about Shania Twain’s Stirling show, from stage times and her setlist to what you should know about parking and weather.
What are the stage times for Shania Twain Stirling?
The final event timings for Shania Twain’s Stirling Summer Session have been confirmed by organisers with the star set to perform from 9pm.
If you’re looking to take in every minute of the event, here are all the timings you should know.
Gates open: 5pm
Delta Goodrem: 6.15pm
Rag'n'Bone Man: 7.30pm
Shania Twain: 9pm
Show ends: 10.45pm
Fans should be advised that once your ticket has been scanned, you cannot exit and re-enter the festival site – something to keep in mind.
What will the weather in Stirling be like?
On Tuesday, July 2 the weather in Stirling will be overcast with heavy rain predicted in the afternoon – so be sure to dig out your wellies or other sensible footwear before heading to the show.
Skies are set to clear from 4pm, however rain is expected to pick back up from 9pm just as Shania Twain will take to the stage. Avoid being caught out and make sure to pack your ponchos and/or waterproofs.
Despite the weather, you will be unable to take umbrellas or folding chairs into the event.
Shania Twain setlist
While Shania Twain’s Stirling setlist is subject to change on the night, fans can anticipate hearing some of the 58-year-old’s greatest hits such as That Don't Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!.
- Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
- You Win My Love
- Waking Up Dreaming
- Up!
- I'm Gonna Getcha Good!
- You're Still the One
- Forever and for Always
- Come on Over
- Giddy Up!
- I Ain't No Quitter
- Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
- Honey, I'm Home
- From This Moment On
- Any Man of Mine
- (If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!
- That Don't Impress Me Much
- Party For Two
- Rock This Country!
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
What will parking be like?
If you have tickets for Shania Twain’s Stirling Summer Session and are looking to drive to the event, there are likely to be road restrictions in place. Unless you have purchased car parking in advance, organisers ask that you utilise car parks around Stirling city centre.
In addition, there will be no pick up or drop off zones within the car park – with the exception of accessible customers – and it is suggested that drivers should make use of the Castleview Park and Ride service, which is a 20 minute walk to the park and a 10-20 minute walk to the city centre.
Are there still Stirling Shania Twain tickets?
With the event taking place tonight, fans are unable to purchase tickets online – however, should there be tickets remaining, they can be purchased from the box office.
