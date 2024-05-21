People will travel hundreds of years back through the history of Stirling as Dirt Raw is seen again.

A medieval street that has been hidden under Thistles shopping centre in Stirling for over 40 years is to be opened up once more.

Dirt Raw ran along Stirling’s formidable city walls, which are some of the best preserved in Scotland, and played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of the nation. They were built during the ‘Rough Wooing’ in the 16th century to deter the English from forcing the infant Mary, Queen of Scots into marrying Henry VIII's heir.

Dirt Raw was built over in the 1970s with the creation of the Thistles Centre and not seen by the public again – until now.

As part of Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations, visitors will have the opportunity to secure special access to this part of the city’s rich history and heritage on guided tours. The tours, led by Stirling Council archaeologist, Dr Murray Cook, will also go into the hidden section of the Thieves' Pot, a 16th-century jail located in the shopping centre.

Dr Cook said: “Dirt Raw used to lie outside the Royal Burgh and was sealed in 1970s as the Thistles was built. It’s an incredibly atmospheric disorienting place and I can't wait to explore it and the outside of the Thieves’ Pot.”

All proceeds from the tour will go to homeless charity Start Up Stirling as it marks its 30th anniversary.

Gary Turnbull, centre director at Thistles, said: “Stirling is a city with such a rich heritage and it just so happens that Thistles was built atop the Thieves’ Pot. The museum in the centre always catches the eye of tourists and shoppers alike and we’re excited to be taking part in opening the Dirt Raw to uncover the city’s history whilst helping to raise vital funds for Start Up Stirling.”

It is thought the original creation of the burgh by David I was given as a verbal instruction so no written record exists. The earliest charter is held by Stirling Council archives and was issued by David II in 1360. It confirmed an earlier charter of King Alexander II given on August 18, 1226.

Officially, the celebration of the city’s 900 years takes place between last month and April 2025 to coincide with the coronation of King David.