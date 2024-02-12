Shania Twain will be playing Stirling this summer.

Shania Twain has sold over 100 million albums in her career, making her the most successful female country music singer of all time.

Last year saw her release her sixth studio album 'Queen of Me', which shot straight to the top of the UK charts.

She's been supporting that album with a world tour - just her fifth in over 25 years - which included three concerts in Glasgow in 2023.

It seems she enjoyed that experience because she's returning less than a year later to play Stirling's Summer Sessions.

Here's what you need to know about her eagerly-anticipated visit.

When will Shania Twain be playing Stirling?

The Canadian superstar will play Stlrling's Summer Sessions on Tuesday, July 2. The festival will include a series of concerts taking place from June 27 - July 2.

What's the venue for Stirling's Summer Sessions?

The series of concerts will take place in Stirling City Park, at the foot of historic Stirling Castle. Other Summer Sessions are also scheduled for Edinburgh (at Ingliston) and Glasgow (at Kelvingrove Bandstand).

Who else is playing Stirling's Summer Sessions?

Two other concerts have already been confirmed for the Summer Sessions. Busted will take to the stage on June 28, supported by The Darkness and Dadi Freyr. Then musical royalty Tom Jones will close the series of gig on July 2.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, February 16, here.

Is there a presale?

There are several presales for Shania Twain's Stlrling gig. Customers of o2 will be able to access tickets via their Priority app from 9am on Wednesday, February 14.

If you don't have a mobile phone contract with o2 - and can't persuade a friend who does to get you a tickets - then there will be two further presales from 9am on Thursday, February 15. The easiest way to access them are to sign up to the Summer Sessions mailing list here, or to register with Gigs in Scotland here. Both will send you a special code to access the presale via Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets?

If it is the same price as the other two Summer Sessions concerts, tickets will start from £66.65, with Golden Circle tickets priced at £89.05 and VIP tickets £120.45.

Is there a support act?

Support will be provided by double Brit Award winner Rag'n'Bone Man, whose debut album 'Human' was a huge hit back in 2017, going four time platinum.

What's the likely setlist?

The gig is part of Shania Twain's 'Queen of Me' world tour. The setlist has been broadly the same each night, so expect to hear the following songs: