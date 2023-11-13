Summer Sessions gigs to be staged at Stirling Castle site where Runrig played farewell shows

The new site in Stirling has been revealed after Princes Street Gardens snub

Scotland’s biggest live music promoter has revealed plans to stage a series of major outdoor shows against the backdrop of Stirling Council – a year after being forced by council chiefs to scrap a series of long-running gigs which used Edinburgh Castle as a backdrop.

Stirling’s City Park, where Runrig’s farewell concerts were famously staged five years ago, will be playing host to DF Concerts’ Summer Sessions for the first time in June and July next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to six open-air shows with a capacity of 15,000 will be staged, with the new series coinciding with celebrations to mark the 900th anniversary of Stirling in 2024.

Stirling Council has secured the run of outdoor shows after the site was used for under canvas shows headlined by Texas and Skipinnish this year.

DF Concerts were forced to pull the plug on their annual Princes Street Gardens performances, which were valued at being worth £5.5 million for the city’s economy, in the wake of a council clampdown on live music events at the historic arena.

The promoter had already started staging major outdoor music events at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston in 2022, including a revival for its Connect music festival. Ingliston has already been confirmed as a new site for Summer Sessions shows next summer, although it is not yet known if Connect will be returning to the site, near Edinburgh Airport.