Shania Twain Glasgow Setlist: Here's what the country star played at her first of three OVO Hydro shows

The Canadian singer impressed fans (much) with a career-spanning set.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Singing star Shania Twain is playing three gigs in Glasgow this year.Singing star Shania Twain is playing three gigs in Glasgow this year.
Singing star Shania Twain is playing three gigs in Glasgow this year.

A sold-out audience welcomed one of the world's most popular singers to Glasgow's Hydro last week - and the star is set to return later this month for another two gigs.

Shania Twain has sold over 100 million albums in her career, making her the most successful female country music singer of all time.

This year saw her release her sixth studio album 'Queen of Me', which shot straight to the top of the UK charts.

She's now supporting that album with a world tour - just her fifth in over 25 years - including three concerts in Glasgow.

The first took place last week, with a young fan welcomed onstage to sing with here, and she'll be back on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23.

Here's what she played.

  1. Waking Up Dreaming
  2. Up!
  3. Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
  4. I'm Gonna Getcha Good!
  5. Come on Over
  6. You're Still the One
  7. Giddy Up!
  8. Any Man of Mine
  9. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
  10. Honey, I'm Home
  11. Mamma's Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys (Tami Neilson Feat. Willie Nelson cover)
  12. Inhale/Exhale Air (with Breland)
  13. Party For Two(with Breland)
  14. Nah!/She's Not Just a Pretty Face/ Waiter! Bring Me Water!/ When / Thank You Baby! (for Makin' Someday Come So Soon)
  15. Pretty Liar
  16. From This Moment On
  17. Waking Up Dreaming/C'est La Vie (A cappella with fan)
  18. Number One
  19. Forever and for Always
  20. Rock This Country!
  21. That Don't Impress Me Much
  22. Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
