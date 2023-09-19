Singing star Shania Twain is playing three gigs in Glasgow this year.

A sold-out audience welcomed one of the world's most popular singers to Glasgow's Hydro last week - and the star is set to return later this month for another two gigs.

Shania Twain has sold over 100 million albums in her career, making her the most successful female country music singer of all time.

This year saw her release her sixth studio album 'Queen of Me', which shot straight to the top of the UK charts.

She's now supporting that album with a world tour - just her fifth in over 25 years - including three concerts in Glasgow.

The first took place last week, with a young fan welcomed onstage to sing with here, and she'll be back on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23.

Here's what she played.