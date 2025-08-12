Richard Ashcroft will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Richard Ashcroft, who is currently supporting Oasis on tour, has announced a huge show at the OVO Hydro for 2026.

The British signer-songwriter is set to play the OVO Hydro on Tuesday, March 31 next year, with additional stops in Birmingham and Newcastle.

Ashcroft is currently supporting Oasis on tour, with recent performances including the Britpop band’s shows at Murrayfield Stadium.

If you’re hoping to see Richard Ashcroft, here’s what you need to know about tickets for his Glasgow show, from presales to prices.

Richard Ashcroft Tour: When will he play Glasgow?

Richard Ashcroft will perform at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday, March 31, mid-way through his already scheduled tour dates.

Tuesday, March 24 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thursday, March 26 2026 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday, March 28 2026 - London O2 Arena

Tuesday, March 31 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday, April 02 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday, April 04 2026 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday, April 06 2026 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

When do Richard Ashcroft Glasgow tickets go on sale?

If you are hoping to see Richard Ashcroft in Glasgow, tickets will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, August 15 via Ticketmaster.

To be in with the best chance of purchasing a ticket, make sure you register for an account with the site ahead of time. Ticketmaster operate virtual “waiting rooms” which open up to half an hour ahead of the sale beginning.

Additional advice includes making sure you have a stable internet connection and that you only attempt to buy tickets from one browser tab on one device.

Richard Ashcroft OVO Hydro presale

For Richard Ashcroft’s Glasgow show, there are two presale options available to fans.

The first is artist presale which will apply to all new tour dates. To access artist presale, all you need to do is pre-order his upcoming album Lovin’ You - or sign up for the presale using the “no purchase necessary” link.

If you have already pre-ordered the album, there is no need to do anything else as you will automatically receive a pre-sale link and code for early access when the sale goes live at 9.30am on Wednesday, August 13.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

For Richard Ashcroft’s Glasgow gig there is also OVO Presale, which will also begin at 9.30am on Wednesday, August 13. Unlike Artist presale, this will only be available to OVO customers who have signed up for the company’s OVO Live rewards scheme using their customer number.

If you’re looking to get Richard Ashcroft tickets, for his OVO Hydro show they will cost between £47.35 - £81.95 (including fees, but before fulfilment).