After months of waiting, Edinburgh turned into Oasis-town over the weekend for the band’s much-anticipated visit as part of their reunion tour.
Over the two nights, nearly 140,000 fans sang along to every word of their heroes’ back catalogue in a crowd-pleasing set that drew heavily on their first two albums.
Cast and Richard Ashcroft provided support before Oasis played for over two hours.
And there’s still more to come, with the band playing a third night on Tuesday (August 11).
Here are 14 great picture of the gig. You can read our review here.
Oasis played:
Hello
Acquiesce
Morning Glory
Some Might Say
Bring It On Down
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Fade Away
Supersonic
Roll With It
Talk Tonight
Half the World Away
Little by Little
D'You Know What I Mean?
Stand by Me
Cast No Shadow
Slide Away
Whatever
Live Forever
Rock 'n' Roll Star
The Masterplan
Don't Look Back in Anger
Wonderwall
Champagne Supernova