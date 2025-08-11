Oasis playing Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium.placeholder image
Oasis at Murrayfield 2025: Here are 15 amazing pictures of the band's 'biblical' Edinburgh gigs - plus full set list

By David Hepburn

Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:57 BST

Oasis fans were in heaven over the weekend as the band played the first two nights of a three-gig residency at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stdium,

After months of waiting, Edinburgh turned into Oasis-town over the weekend for the band’s much-anticipated visit as part of their reunion tour.

Over the two nights, nearly 140,000 fans sang along to every word of their heroes’ back catalogue in a crowd-pleasing set that drew heavily on their first two albums.

Cast and Richard Ashcroft provided support before Oasis played for over two hours.

And there’s still more to come, with the band playing a third night on Tuesday (August 11).

Here are 14 great picture of the gig. You can read our review here.

Oasis played:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It On Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D'You Know What I Mean?

Stand by Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock 'n' Roll Star

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

The band started their set with 'Hello' from second album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory.

1. Hello

The band started their set with 'Hello' from second album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory.

Before Oasis came on Richard Ashcroft and Cast warmed up the crowd.

2. Support

Before Oasis came on Richard Ashcroft and Cast warmed up the crowd.

Oasis are set to play a third and final show at the stadium on Tuesday (August 12).

3. One more show

Oasis are set to play a third and final show at the stadium on Tuesday (August 12).

Liam Gallagher took time to call Edinburgh City Council "a bunch of snakes" due to their negative portrayal of Oasis fans.

4. Calling out

Liam Gallagher took time to call Edinburgh City Council "a bunch of snakes" due to their negative portrayal of Oasis fans.

