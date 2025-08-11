After months of waiting, Edinburgh turned into Oasis-town over the weekend for the band’s much-anticipated visit as part of their reunion tour.

Over the two nights, nearly 140,000 fans sang along to every word of their heroes’ back catalogue in a crowd-pleasing set that drew heavily on their first two albums.

Cast and Richard Ashcroft provided support before Oasis played for over two hours.

And there’s still more to come, with the band playing a third night on Tuesday (August 11).

Here are 14 great picture of the gig. You can read our review here.

Oasis played:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It On Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D'You Know What I Mean?

Stand by Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock 'n' Roll Star

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

1 . Hello The band started their set with 'Hello' from second album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory. | Rosalind Erskine Photo Sales

2 . Support Before Oasis came on Richard Ashcroft and Cast warmed up the crowd. | Allan Nelson Photo Sales

3 . One more show Oasis are set to play a third and final show at the stadium on Tuesday (August 12). | Rosalind Erskine Photo Sales

4 . Calling out Liam Gallagher took time to call Edinburgh City Council "a bunch of snakes" due to their negative portrayal of Oasis fans. | Allan Nelson Photo Sales