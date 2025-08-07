Oasis are back - and playing three huge gigs in Edinburgh. | Getty Images

If you are looking to plan your big day out to see the Gallagher brothers then we have the times you need.

This Friday (August 8) will see the first of three huge Edinburgh gigs by reformed Britpop rockers Oasis - with two further gigs on Satuday (August 9) and Tuesday (August 12).

Around 210,000 fans are expected to attend the concerts at Murrayfield Stadium.

While there are no official set times, each night of their gig has played out in the same way.

So, barring any last-minute changes, here’s what you can expect on all three nights.

5pm: Doors open

This is when fans will start entering the stadium. Expect large queues for the standing areas as fans try to get the best spot for the gig.

6pm: Cast

Liverpool indie band Cast will be first on the bill, taking to the stage at around 6pm. John Power, who was previously in The La’s, formed the band in 1992 and wnt on to success with 1995 debut album All Change which included the hit single Walkaway. They have been playing the same setlist each night they’ve supported Oasis, so expect to hear the following. Expect them to play for around 30 minutes.

Free Me Sandstorm Finetime Live the Dream Walkaway Poison Vine Alright

7pm: Richard Ashcroft

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will follow at around 7pm with a set mainly drawn from his old band and their Brit Award-winning second album Urban Hymns. Ashcroft was immortalised in the Oasis song Cast No Shadow, so it’s fitting that he’ll be warming up the crown for the main event. Again, he’s played an identical setlist each night of the Oasis tour, so expect the following. His set will last for around 45 minutes.

Weeping Willow Space and Time Break the Night With Colour The Drugs Don't Work Lucky Man Sonnet Bitter Sweet Symphony

8.15pm: Oasis

The moment some fans have waited over 15 years for (Oasis last played Scotland in 2009 - again at Murrayfield Stadium), will come at around 8.15pm - so don’t be late. You’ll know it’s almost time when Neil Young song Rockin’ In The Free World plays out over the tannoy, followed by Oasis track F*ckin’ In The Bushes and, finally, the theme from Close Encounters of the Third Kind. The band have played the same setlist every night of their current tour, so don’t expect them to stray from the template. They will play for approximately two hours.

Hello Acquiesce Morning Glory Some Might Say Bring It On Down Cigarettes & Alcohol Fade Away Supersonic Roll With It Talk Tonight Half the World Away Little by Little D'You Know What I Mean? Stand by Me Cast No Shadow Slide Away Whatever Live Forever Rock 'n' Roll Star The Masterplan Don't Look Back in Anger Wonderwall Champagne Supernova

10.20pm: Show ends

Following a fireworks display to cap off proceedings, that’ll be the gig finished at approximately 10.20pm. Expect to spend at least 30 minutes to get out of the stadium and start your journey home.