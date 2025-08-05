Scotland’s capital city is gearing up for the biggest reunion of the year

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn is running a one-day open mic sing-off for Oasis fans ahead of the band's reunion shows in Edinburgh this weekend.

Dubbed the ‘Wonderwall World Championships’, the competition on Saturday afternoon will see revellers belt out Oasis’s most famous tune in front of a panel of judges.

The iconic Britpop band are playing three nights at Murrayfield kicking off on Friday.

Britpop anthem Wonderwall has racked up over 2.4 billion Spotify streams and is a consistent top‑10 karaoke hit | Innis & Gunn

The singing showdown is being hosted by A View from the Terrace’s Craig Telfer at the Stockbridge Social, a new outdoor food and drink venue.

Fans are being invited to warm up their vocal cords ahead of the sold-out gig on Saturday from 1pm, with all participants bagging a free pint.

The most impressive Gallagher impersonator will win a six-foot “Wonderwall” of beer.

Edinburgh - already rammed with Edinburgh festival visitors - is gearing up to welcome the brothers on August 8, 9 and 12.

Several road closures are in place as fans prepare to flock to Murrayfield for the reunion of the year.

Other events have popped up across the city for people without tickets to soak up the buzz, with tribute bands performing next door at Murrayfield Ice Arena and Fort Kinnaird.

Dougal Sharp, Founder and Master Brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: “Wonderwall has cemented itself into British culture and everybody knows it. And after all, as soon as those opening chords ring out, you know it’s going to be a good time.

“With the Gallaghers coming to Edinburgh, we thought it was the perfect time to let people have their own moment in the spotlight. Grab a pint, grab the mic and show us your Wonderwall.”

Stockbridge Social, operated by Innis & Gunn, opened its doors last Friday at Raeburn Place at the former Neighbourhood Market site.