New Scotland rugby home kit inspired by Murrayfield crowd - how to buy and how much it costs

Scottish Rugby have released the new national team home kit for the 2025-26 season - featuring a sound wave design inspired by the chants of the Murrayfield crowd.

Produced by Italian brand Macron, who have been official kit suppliers to Scottish Rugby since 2013, the new strip carries the traditional navy blue as the predominant colour along with the addition of heather purple details.

The design also features two striking graphic elements with a tonal print on the sleeve depicting the sound wave generated by the fans chanting 'Scotland, Scotland, Scotland, Scotland', while the word 'Scotland' itself is embossed repeatedly across the lower back of the shirt.

Darcy Graham models the new Scotland home strip. | Scottish Rugby/Macron

The kit is completed by navy blue shorts featuring lighter navy vertical stripes down the sides and purple detailing on the leg hems. The navy socks are finished with a thin horizontal heather purple stripe at the top.

The strip, which has the logo of main strip sponsor, Arnold Clark, emblazoned across the front, will first be worn during the upcoming Quilter Nations Series in November, followed by the Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations Championships in the New Year.

The new Scotland kit features a sound wave design inspired by the Murrayfield crown. | Scottish Rugby/Macron

Ross Cook, Macron’s Senior Technical Sponsorship Manager, said: “So excited to be unveiling the new Scottish Rugby home kit as a tribute to the unique roar of Scottish Gas Murrayfield and the Hive .

“We’ve tried to capture the emotion every fan feels as the stadium erupts, interpreting that iconic sound into a striking sound wave design embossed into the fabric of the jersey.

“This jersey doesn’t just represent a Scottish team, it echoes a nation’s pride.”

Scotland women captain Rachel Malcolm models the new 2025-26 kit. | Scottish Rugby/Macron

Scottish Rugby’s Lead Creative Designer, Laura Chessar, added: "I am thrilled to unveil the new Scotland home kit. This season's design on our traditional dark navy base with a hint of purple heather on the trim is brought to life with the actual sound wave of home fans chanting 'SCOTLAND! SCOTLAND! SCOTLAND!' illustrated across the players' shoulders and the words across their backs.

"When you hear the chant, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck and you're transported to the electric atmosphere of Scottish Gas Murrayfield matchday.

"Designed in-house, in collaboration with macron, I hope it resonates with everyone who wears the jersey."