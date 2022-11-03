We’re almost at that time of the year when Spotify Wrapped will allow you to see a ‘snapshot’ of your entire year in music.

To quote Spotify, it is like “a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022”.

Powered by AI, it reveals your genre-listening habits, five most-streamed artists, top music moods and offers a blended playlist of your favourite 100 songs for the year.

What began as a viral marketing campaign in 2016 has evolved Spotify Wrapped - among Spotify’s 345 million active users - into a famous feature that users around the globe look forward to each year as they can share their results with family and friends to compare their music tastes over 2022.

Spotify users are excited to know when Spotify Wrapped 2022 will be released and when they can receive this yearly round-up of their listening stats and habits.

Here’s when Spotify Wrapped 2022 comes out, how to get Spotify Wrapped and which artists came out on top in last year’s stats.

When could Spotify Wrapped come out 2022?

Bad Bunny attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Spotify is expected to reveal its “deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022” around early December.

Spotify Wrapped bases its stats on users’ listening habits between January 1 and October 31, so now that we have entered November it has been rumoured that Wrapped should be released a weeks from now.

While the streaming site is currently keeping Wrapped’s release “under wraps” we expect it will happen in the first week of December as in 2021 it released on December 1, in 2020 it was released December 2 and in 2019 this fell on December 5.

How can I get Spotify Wrapped 2022?

With Spotify Wrapped expected to be released early December, users will be able to access their ‘wrap-ups’ of their most listened to songs and albums on the Spotify app.

An immersive display of stats and a slideshow illustrating their year in music will be on offer that can be shared on social media to apps like Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

Every year, the features of Spotify Wrapped are tweaked and enhanced, so users can expect their 2022 data to be displayed even more dazzlingly than the year before.

To ensure you get your Spotify Wrapped 2022 when it's released, make sure your smartphone is running the newest version of the Spotify app with all the latest updates.

After that, if Spotify Wrapped still isn’t appearing on your home screen, try entering “Wrapped” in the search bar as you would when looking for any song usually.

If you don’t have Spotify then don’t worry as you can still browse the annual streaming stats by checking out their website.

Who are Spotify’s most listened to artists?

As we await the results of Spotify Wrapped 2022, we can already see some hints as to which artists may be the most listened to on Spotify this year.

According to ChartMasters, a leading analysis platform in the music industry, as of their October 2022 update the top ten most listened to Spotify artists for their ‘lead streams’ are as follows:

1. Drake - 50,721,270,700

2. Bad Bunny - 45,657,788,027

3. Ed Sheeran - 38,550,189,193

4. The Weeknd - 35,357,535,589

5. Taylor Swift - 33,350,497,556

6. Justin Bieber - 32,824,090,628

7. Ariana Grande - 32,578,069,464

8. Eminem - 30,790,864,831

9. Post Malone - 30,125,418,368

10. BTS - 28,989,790,494

Who were the top artists in Spotify Wrapped 2021?

In 2021, Spotify Wrapped revealed that the top 5 most streamed artists globally were Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber - in that order.

This was the second year in a row that Reggaeton star Bad Bunny wore the crown for being the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify.

He received over 9.1 billion streams without even releasing a new album that year.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took second place with the very successful ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ that took the industry by storm when it dropped in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the sensational K-pop band BTS took third place after a ‘standout year’ following the release of their hit single ‘Butter’.