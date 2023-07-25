All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Here are some of the best quotes from the new Barbie movie.Here are some of the best quotes from the new Barbie movie.
Here are some of the best quotes from the new Barbie movie.

Best Quotes From Barbie: Here are 14 of the best quotes from Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film

Barbie is already the most successful movie of the year - here are 14 of the funniest lines from the film.

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST

It went head to head with the Oppenheimer on Friday in the clash for film of the year - and won quite comprehensively! Already Greta Gerwig's Barbie has taken the crowd as the most talked about movie of the year.

Pink, glittery and utterly hilarious, fans of the movie have been quoting a host of unforgettable lines from the film already with Ryan Gosling's Ken and Margot Robbie's Barbie offering some laugh out loud moments throughout.

Here are 14 of the most unforgettable quotes from the film.

“Barbie is a doctor, and a lawyer, and so much more than that.” - Barbie

1. Barbie is...

“Barbie is a doctor, and a lawyer, and so much more than that.” - Barbie

Photo Sales
"You are so beautiful and so smart and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough" - Gloria

2. You're so smart...

"You are so beautiful and so smart and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough" - Gloria

Photo Sales
“Basically, everything that men do in your world, women do in ours.” - Barbie

3. Barbieworld

“Basically, everything that men do in your world, women do in ours.” - Barbie

Photo Sales
"Are you Shining with a real Barbie?"

4. Here's Barbie...

"Are you Shining with a real Barbie?"

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BarbieFilm