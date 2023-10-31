Spotify Wrapped is a ‘deep dive’ into the artists, songs and albums that defined your year.

We’re at that time of year when Spotify Wrapped allows you to see a ‘snapshot’ of your entire year in music.

Spotify Wrapped allows users to take a "deep dive" into the music, podcasts - and for 2023 - the audiobooks which defined your year.

Powered by AI, it reveals your genre-listening habits, five most-streamed artists, top music moods and offers a blended playlist of your 100 most listened to songs for the year.

Beginning as a viral marketing campaign in 2016, Wrapped has evolved into an iconic feature that Spotify's 574 million users worldwide look forward to; waiting patiently to share their results with friends and family to compare their taste in music.

But when does Spotify Wrapped collect data from, who are the most listened to artists on Spotify, when can you expect Spotify Wrapped to be released and ways to get a sneak peek at your data.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

In 2022, Spotify Wrapped was released on November 30. However, for 2023 it is likely that Wrapped will arrive on your devices a little later - perhaps to allow more time for the streaming service's new audiobooks or Jam features to make waves?

Spotify added several new features for Wrapped in 2023. Image: Getty

In any case, in 2021 Spotify Wrapped was released during the first week of December so it will be worth keeping an eye out around that time.

When does Spotify Wrapped stop counting 2023?

From the beginning of the year on January 1st, the countdown for your year on Spotify is on. Last year, data was recorded until October 31 however Spotify have confirmed that is not the case for 2023.

You can expect your Spotify listening habits to continue into November - so there is still time to save or doom your Wrapped results.

How can I get Spotify Wrapped?

With Spotify Wrapped, both free and premium users will be able to access their ‘wrap-ups’ of their most listened to songs and albums on the Spotify app.

An immersive display of statistics and a slideshow illustrating their year in music will be on offer that can be shared on social media to apps like Instagram, Snapchat and X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Every year, the features of Spotify Wrapped are tweaked and enhanced, so users can expect their 2023 data to be displayed even more dazzlingly than the year before with even more data added in for good measure.

To ensure you get your Spotify Wrapped, make sure your smartphone is running the newest version of the Spotify app with all the latest updates. After that, if Spotify Wrapped still isn’t appearing on your home screen, try entering “Wrapped” in the search bar as you would when looking for any song usually.

If you don’t have Spotify then don’t worry as you can still browse the annual streaming stats by checking out their website.

Who are Spotify’s most listened to artists?

According to ChartMasters, a leading analysis platform in the music industry, as of October 2023 the top ten most listened to Spotify artists are as follows:

Drake - 67,413,739,435 Bad Bunny - 63,994,204,501 Taylor Swift - 61,888,524,006 The Weeknd - 49,263,458,379 Ed Sheeran - 45,281,843,619 Ariana Grande - 38,888,025,725 Justin Bieber - 38,868,669,094 Eminem - 38,256,061,434 BTS - 36,059,304,582 Post Malone - 35,981,779,923

The third party site combines the stream data available within an artist's page, such as albums, singles and compilations, defining the statistics as "lead streams".

Who were the top artists in Spotify Wrapped 2022?

According to Spotify's 2022 streaming data, the most-streamed artists globally were:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during the first week-end of Coachella. Image: Getty

In addition, Spotify revealed that the most-streamed songs globally included:

As It Was by Harry Styles Heat Waves by Glass Animals STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

But with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour - and interactive Spotify experience - and new albums from artists such as Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, could we see a big shake up from last year?

Interested in seeing your Spotify Wrapped data so far?

For those impatiently awaiting their Spotify Wrapped results for 2023, there are several third party services Spotify users can take advantage of to check in on their data so far.

Receiptify

Whether using Spotify or Apple Music, Receiptify is an app which allows users to receive their streaming data in the form of a receipt which can show listeners' top tracks, artists, genres and more over the last month, six months and your data for all time.

Inspired by @albumreceipts on Instagram, it's great to check in on your most listened to music over the last six months and can often give you hints as to what will be included in your upcoming Spotify Wrapped playlists.

Stats for Spotify

Very similar to Receiptify, Stats for Spotify displays the same data but in a less Instagrammable form - providing an easy to read list of your most listened to tracks, artists and genres over the last month, six months and all time.