Five actors you may not have known were also musicians - including Ryan Gosling and Idris Elba
From multi-award winning performers to Netflix stars, here are several actors with successful music careers.
While many musicians try their hand at acting, the same can be said of actors looking to build music careers. Here are five actors you may not have known had music careers, including Ken himself.
Ryan Gosling
The Barbie actor may have sung his heart out about how he’s “just Ken”, but long before Greta Gerwig’s film or even La La Land, Ryan Gosling was one half of rock duo Dead Man’s Bones alongside Zach Shields, performing under the name Baby Goose. The band released their self-titled album in 2009, featuring songs such as In The Room Where You Sleep, Pa Pa Power and Lose Your Soul.
Joe Keery
Best known as Steve from Stranger Things, Joe Keery also releases music under the moniker Djo. His debut album Twenty Twenty came out in 2020, followed by DECIDE in 2022. Popular songs include Roddy, Chateau (Feel Alright), End of Beginning and Change.
Dylan Minnette
Another Netflix star, Dylan Minnette may be best known for his role as Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why but he also performs in popular indie band Wallows alongside Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston. Having collaborated with artists such as Clairo on Are You Bored Yet?, the band’s singles include Scrawny, OK, and 1980s Horror Film.
Jacob Anderson
Jacob Anderson is known for many things, from his time as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones to playing Louis de Pointe du Lac in the Interview With The Vampire TV series. However, his career spans even further when you consider his stage name Raleigh Ritchie which he has released two albums under. His songs include Bloodsport ‘15, Stronger Than Ever and Don’t Cry For Me with Stormzy.
Idris Elba
Last but certainly not least is Idris Elba. The acclaimed actor is also a DJ and R&B singer and has released songs with artists such as Wiley and Macklemore alongside releasing an album with Australian duo Lime Cordiale. He has also worked alongside legends such as Paul McCartney remixing his track Long Tailed Winter Bird with Taylor Swift even sampling one of his interviews on Lover song, London Boy.