Ryan Gosling has really taken to his co-starring role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Barbie movie.

We've seen him as a brooding, blood soaked driver for hire in Drive and as an all-singing, all-dancing jazz snob in La La Land but his role as a denim-vested, peroxide blonde, Barbie-loving Ken doll is perhaps career defining such is his hilarity and quotable performance.

Already the biggest film of the year, reviews are citing Gosling's ‘Ken’ as a show steal-er for cinema goers, so we’ve pieced together his most hilarious quotes regarding his role as Mr Plastic Fantastic.

‘Kenergy’…

Ryan Gosling believes there's a Ken in all of us (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I did doubt my Kenergy in the beginning. And I thought this was such a perfect tonal symphony that I didn’t want to be the one instrument that was out of tune, you know? I just knew what it was going to take. So I just wasn’t sure I could do it but I just decided I was going to Ken as hard as I can. I Kenned in the morning; I Kenned at night. If I’m honest, I’m Kenning a little right now.”

On which of his previous roles was hardest to let go of when playing Ken...

“The Ken thing is tough. It’s a bit like that Pillsbury dough — go with me on this — Cinnabon mix? Like once you open that canister you’re making Cinnabons. And you’re loving it. You’re loving making Cinnabons.”

On his daughter's playing with Ken and Barbie dolls

“I did see him, like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon. This guy’s story does need to be told, you know?”

On the role of Ken being an extended version of Gosling himself...

“There’s something about this Ken that really, I think, relates to that version of myself.Just, like, the guy that was putting on Hammer pants and dancing at the mall and smelling like Drakkar Noir and Aqua Net-ing bangs. I owe that kid a lot.

On appearing as Ken…