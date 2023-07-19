We've seen him as a brooding, blood soaked driver for hire in Drive and as an all singing, all dancing jazz snob in La La Land but now it is time to get ready to see Ryan Gosling as the denim vested, peroxide blonde, Barbie loving Ken doll.
The Canadian has been in particularly funny form during the press rounds for the new movie too - so much so that we have pieced together 10 of the funniest, most interesting and downright bizarre comments that 42-year-old actor has said about his role as Mr Plastic Fantastic in the new Barbie movie.
1. On his Kenergy...
“I did doubt my Kenergy in the beginning. And I thought this was such a perfect tonal symphony that I didn’t want to be the one instrument that was out of tune, you know? I just knew what it was going to take. So I just wasn’t sure I could do it but I just decided I was going to Ken as hard as I can. I Kenned in the morning; I Kenned at night. If I’m honest, I’m Kenning a little right now.”
2. On performing a power ballad in Barbie...
"It felt so organic, as this whole process has. We were talking a lot about just being kids and coming from that place in a lot of these scenes. And when I was a kid, I was working and I was dancing at the mall or singing at weddings.
And I thought, you know, that kid worked really hard and got me here. I owe everything to him, but I thought I had let him retire. Like, he’d worked enough and I could take it from here. But it was time to pull him out of retirement one more time for one last heist."
3. On appearing as Ken...
“Ken wasn’t really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don’t have a bucket list. “So I thought I’d give it a shot.”
4. On the role of Ken being an extended version of Gosling himself...
“There’s something about this Ken that really, I think, relates to that version of myself.Just, like, the guy that was putting on Hammer pants and dancing at the mall and smelling like Drakkar Noir and Aqua Net-ing bangs. I owe that kid a lot. I feel like I was very quick to distance myself from him when I started making more serious films. But the reality is that, like, he’s the reason I have everything I have.I really had to go back and touch base with that little dude, and say thank you, and ask for his help.”