House of the Dragon – the epic Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood – is here. But, while we wait for the next episode, what better way to re-immerse yourself into Westeros than to rewatch some of Game of Thrones’ best episodes?

Though later seasons – and particularly Season 8 – received mixed reviews, it’s worth remembering how incredible Game of Thrones was at its best. It wasn’t just the action set pieces, the dragons, the zombies, that made it one of the most successful shows of all time. It was the writing, the fully fleshed out characters, and the brutal twists and turns of the plot.

So, without further ado, these are the 10 most highly rated episodes of Game of Thrones, according to their rankings on IMDB.

1. The Winds of Winter The Winds of Winter is the *literally* explosive finale to Game of Thrones Season 6. Cersei awaits a trial and Daenerys Targaryen finally sets sail for Westeros. Watch for the epic payoff to the season's narrative with a glorious score by Ramin Djawadi. IMDB rating: 9.9

2. The Battle of the Bastards The Battle of the Bastards (Season 6, Episode 9) is a gruelling 59 minutes of bloodshed directed masterfully by Miguel Sapochnik. The bastards Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton fight over the fate of the North at Winterfell, with some questionable battle tactics and a fatal lack of zig-zagging. IMDB rating: 9.9.

3. The Rains of Castamere The Rains of Castamere (Season 3, Episode 9) is the infamous red wedding episode. Robb Stark and family attend a wedding which descends into violence. As bleak as this episode is - as underlined by the chilling silent credits sequence - it's worth a rewatch to see the clues of what is about to unfold and how the tension is built. IMDB rating: 9.9.

4. Hardhome Hardhome (Season 5, Episode 8) sees Jon Snow attempt to rescue a village of Wildlings from the looming threat of the undead White Walkers. It has been widely praised by critics and fans for the writing, battle sequences and utterly chilling final moments of the episode. IMDB rating: 9.8.