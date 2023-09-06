All Sections
These are the top 10 most highly rated series on Netflix in 2023, as per iMDB. Cr. NetflixThese are the top 10 most highly rated series on Netflix in 2023, as per iMDB. Cr. Netflix
These are the top 10 most highly rated series on Netflix in 2023, as per iMDB. Cr. Netflix

Top 10 Netflix Series 2023: Here are the best TV series released on Netflix UK this year - including One Piece

What is the best new series to stream on Netflix in 2023?

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST

Netflix have enjoyed another extremely successful year with a number of critically acclaimed new films, TV series and documentary launching on the platform in 2023.

Long heralded as the leading subscription service for well over a decade, Netflix have cornered the market for true crime documentaries and added a plethora of brand new hit TV shows that have been loved worldwide.

And in 2023, their list of top class TV series have not slowed at all with a host of new Netflix produced series being loved by audiences.

But what are the top 10 series launched by Netflix UK in 2023? We took a look at the highly respected entertainment review site iMDB to see which 10 series have been rated the highest this year.

This Manga adaptation has flew to the top of the Netflix charts on release with audiences loving young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his epic voyage for treasure. Ranked at 8.9.

1. One Piece

In this fascinating series, author Dan Buettner travels to 5 unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives to discover how they achieve it. Ranked at 8.2.

2. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeung, Beef exploded onto our screens in April and has become an instant Netflix classic. A prime cut of classic comedy with added pettiness and ranked at 8.1

3. Beef

Quarterback offered NFL fans a fascinating chance to become part of ‘the huddle’ with this series that follows pro NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota following their 2022-23 season. Ranked at 8.1.

4. Quarterback

