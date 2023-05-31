The first of its kind 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will arrive in Scotland this August.

Glentress Forest will welcome 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX

From August 3, more than 8,000 elite and amateur cyclists are expected to arrive in Scotland for the 11-day event.

Based in Glasgow, and with locations spread across Scotland, it will be the biggest cycling event ever staged. Riders will compete across 13 events of all disciplines, from road cycling and mountain biking to paracycling and BMX.

But what will it mean for Scotland? And what can we expect from the 2023 Cycling World Championships?

Track action will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Image: Wikimedia

What does UCI stand for?

The UCI, or the Union Cycliste Internationale, is the governing body of cycling, which was founded in 1900.

What is the UCI Cycling World Championship?

The UCI has held thousands of events across the globe since its formation, and the 2023 Cycling World Championships will make history.

The Emirates Arena in Glasgow will be one of the main venues used for the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland this August.

Bringing together professionals and amateurs from all over the world and each discipline of cycling, Glasgow and Scotland will play host to the inaugural Cycling World Championships which will subsequently be held every four years.

Taking place in the year ahead of the Summer Olympics, the event’s goal is to bring together cyclists of all skill levels and disciplines to celebrate the bike.

What events will be held as part of the UCI Cycling World Championships?

The UCI Cycling World Championships will challenge cyclists across thirteen separate competitions.

Nevis Range venue to stage the Mountain Bike Downhill in August 2023. Image: Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX

With some events already staples of the cycling calendar, this revamed format will include:

- BMX Freestyle Flatland

- BMX Freestyle Park

- BMX Racing

The cycle path at Glentress Forest. Image: VisitScotland/David N Anderson

- Gran Fondo

- Indoor Cycling

- Mountain Bike Cross-country

- Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon

- Mountain Bike Downhill

- Para-Cycling Road

- Para-Cycling Track

- Road

- Track

- Trials

Each event will take place on a different day of the championships.

Where in Scotland will the Championship visit?

While Glasgow will be the epicentre of events, the UCI Cycling World Championship will make its mark across Scotland, from the Borders to the Highlands.

Each host region is home to good cycling, whether that’s along the Fife coastal path or speeding downhill in Fort William.

Many event routes are still to be confirmed, but here is each region which will host the Championship:

- Angus

- Clackmannanshire

- Dumfries & Galloway

- Dundee

- Edinburgh

- Falkirk

- Fife

- Fort William & Highlands

- Glasgow

- Loch Lomond & West Dunbartonshire

- Perth & Kinross

- Scottish Borders

Why is there no 2023 Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William?

As part of the UCI Cycling World Championships, the annual UCI Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William has been replaced with the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Championships.

The event will still take place at Fort William and instead will become part of the first ever multi-discipline Cycling World Championships.

The downhill event will kick off alongside the larger event on Thursday August 3, and run until Saturday August 5.

It will be the second time that the Downhill World Champions will be decided at Fort William, following the 2007 event.

What is the Gran Fondo?

The Gran Fondo – or Big Race, as it’s known in English – is a long-distance mass participation road cycling event. While this event is open to all, the top 20% of riders from 30 qualifying events from around the world have been invited to compete.

With both time trials and mass start road races, riders will take on a challenging course across Scotland.

Routes have yet to be confirmed but the main road race, which covers 160km, will take place on August 4 in Perth. The individual time trial will take place on August 7 in Dundee, covering 22.9km.

Where to watch the Cycling World Championships

BBC Sport will provide coverage of the 11 day event across TV, online and social media for viewers at home to watch thousands of the world’s top cycling athletes compete.