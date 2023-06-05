With the countdown to the UCI Cycling World Championships officially on, here’s what to expect when they roll into Glasgow this August.

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will see George Square take centre stage as the finish line for road races. Image: Lewis McKenzie/PA Wire.

The inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships will soon be arriving in Scotland, and with 11 days of action between August 3–13, there will be plenty to see.

Events will be taking place all across Scotland from Fort William to the Borders but Glasgow will be the epicentre of the Championships.

The city will become a racetrack for elite cyclists from around the world – and whether you’re looking to spectate or plan around the bikes, here’s everything you need to know about the UCI Cycling World Championship Glasgow routes.

UCI Cycling World Championships Road Race routes

The Road Race will see the world’s best cyclists pitted against one another to win the famous World Champion's rainbow jersey.

Elite challengers will race from Edinburgh and Loch Lomond to Glasgow, finishing within the Glasgow city centre circuit. The shorter Junior races will take place solely on the Glasgow circuit, while the para-cycling events will follow a different city route.

But with the road events taking place from August 4-8 and August 12-13, there will also be significant disruption with many of Glasgow’s roads closed to accommodate the racing.

But where will the races begin, and what are the routes?

Elite Road Race routes

The Glasgow circuit will be the beginning of the end for elite men and women’s cyclists taking part in the Cycling World Championships.

The groups will undertake two drastically different routes, with the men’s elite cyclists starting their race in Edinburgh and covering 271.1km from the capital to Glasgow on Sunday August 13.

They will journey through towns from South Queensferry to Bearsden, before reaching the city centre to complete ten laps of the 14.3km Glasgow circuit.

The UCI Cycling World Championship Men Elite Road Race route

Cyclists will join the Glasgow circuit from Byres Road, following the route through Hillhead, Kelvingrove and the city centre.

The women’s elite race will see cyclists race from the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond through Fintry and the Crow Road – a summit the men’s group must also overcome – before reaching the Glasgow circuit to complete six laps.

The women’s elite road race, which will include women under 23, will take place on Sunday August 13 and cover a distance of 154.1km, while the men’s elite road race will take place on Sunday August 6.

The UCI Cycling World Championship Women Elite Road Race route

Both races will finish in George Square.

Members of the Belgian national team previewed the Glasgow route earlier this year, concluding that the circuit was highly technical with changes in road textures and around 42 corners.

Junior Road Race routes

Unlike their elite counterparts, the men and women’s junior road races will cover the same route – the Glasgow Circuit.

Ahead of the Men Elite race, the Junior competitions will take place on Saturday August 5.

The UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Glasgow city circuit.

Both groups will begin the race at George Square, with the men’s road race covering 127.2km, or 9 laps, while the women’s will cover 70.0km across 5 laps.

UCI Cycling World Championships Relay routes

Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

Squads of six, three women and three men, will race through Glasgow city centre on Tuesday August 8. The first group, the men, will start the race completing their lap as quickly as possible, with the women beginning their section once the second man has reached them. Once the second woman has crossed the finish line the team will have their time.

The route they will follow is the Glasgow city centre circuit – just as the elite groups will for the road races – but with a few differences.

UCI Cycling World Championships Time Trial Mixed Relay Glasgow route

The mixed relay will begin at Argyle Street, taking cyclists through Kelvingrove, Kelvinside, and Hillhead.

The route diverges from the road race, with cyclists moving down Gallowgate instead of along Bell Street to head through Glasgow Green and along the River Clyde before rejoining the main circuit and finishing the race in George Square.

Para-cycling Team Relay route

Following a shorter route, teams of three hand cyclists will race the circuit one at a time to cover 9 laps.

The route begins and ends at George Square, with para-cyclists passing roads such as Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and St Vincent Place.

UCI Cycling World Championships Para-Cycling Team Relay route.

The team relay will take place on Sunday August 13 – the same day as the Women Elite Road Race, which will close out the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships.

UCI Cycling World Championship Glasgow road closures

While there will be plenty of excitement surrounding these events, the presence of the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow will have another consequence for locals and tourists.

There will be significant disruption to city centre traffic throughout the August event, with roads such as Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street, and St Vincent Street closing to accommodate races.

Closures will begin from 00.01am on Friday August 4 until 23.59pm on Tuesday August 8 and then again from 00.01am on Saturday August 12 until 23.59pm on Sunday August 13.

Here are all the roads which will be affected by the UCI World Cycling Championships in Glasgow.

Glasgow World Cycling Championship Road Race road closures

Road closures will be in place from 00.01am on Friday August 4 until 23.59pm on Tuesday August 8, and from 00.01am on Saturday August 12 until 23.59pm on Sunday August 13.

The road closures which will affect Glasgow city centre during the UCI Cycling World Championships Road Race.

Glasgow City Centre East road closures

Bath Street

West George Street

North Hanover Street

St Vincent Place

Renfield Street

Argyle Street

Queen Street

Ingram Street

South Frederick Street

Bell Street

Albion Street

Shuttle Street

George Street

Montrose Street

Cathedral Street

Collins Street

Rottenrow

High Street

Glasgow City Centre West road closures

Woodlands Road

Sauchiehall Street

Bath Street

West Campbell Street

St Vincent Street

Renfield Street

Gordon Street

Buchanan Street

Argyle Street

Queen Street

Ingram Street

West Nile Street

Cathedral Street

Bath Street

West Regent Street

Wellington Street

West George Street

Glasgow Hillhead road closures

Great George Street

Hillhead Street

University Avenue

Byres Road

Gibson Street

Kelvin Way

Glasgow Kelvingrove road closures

Sauchiehall Street

Woodlands Road

Lyndoch Street

Park Circus

Kelvin Way

Glasgow World Cycling Championship Mixed Team Time Trial Relay road closures

Road closures will be in place from 00.01am on Friday August 4 until 23.59pm on Tuesday August 8.

The road closures which will affect Glasgow city centre during the UCI Cycling World Championships Mixed Team Time Trial.

Glasgow City Centre East road closures

Bath Street

West George Street

Renfield Street

St Vincent Place

Argyle Street

North Hanover Street

Saltmarket

Bell Street

Albion Street

Ingram Street

Shuttle Street

George Street

Montrose Street

Cathedral Street

Collins Street

Rottenrow

High Street

Gallowgate

Glasgow City Centre West road closures

Woodlands Road

Sauchiehall Street

Bath Street

West Campbell Street

St Vincent Street

Renfield Street

Gordon Street

Buchanan Street

Argyle Street

West Nile Street

Cathedral Street

West Regent Street

Wellington Street

West George Street

Glasgow Green road closures

Argyle Street

Saltmarket

Gallowgate

Moir Street

London Road

Greendyke Street

West Carriageway

Templeton Street

A728

Glasgow Hillhead road closures

Great George Street

Byres Road

Hillhead Street

University Avenue

Kelvin Way

Gibson Street

Glasgow Kelvingrove road closures