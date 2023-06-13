The UCI Gran Fondo will travel through the Perth countryside.

With the Cycling World Championships set to arrive in Scotland this August, routes are being revealed at a steady pace.

The UCI Cycling World Championships will roll into Glasgow on August 3rd, with 11 days of action set to thrill Scotland – and the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covering road races, BMX events, mountain biking and more, there is plenty to keep cycling enthusiasts entertained with the Gran Fondo a highlight.

Up to 8,000 cyclists will race the 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Championship on August 4. As one of the first events of the Cycling World Championships, here is what you should know.

What is the Gran Fondo?

The Gran Fondo — which means “big race” in Italian – is a long-distance mass participation event which will travel through Perth, covering Aberfeldy, Pitlochry and more.

While the top 25 percent of riders from 27 qualifying events have earned the right to compete, it is open to amateur cyclists.

There are both Time Trials and mass start Road Races with riders of all ages working to grab medals or to beat their personal best.

Those taking part will experience the benefits of a professional race: closed roads, feed stations, live timing and results alongside rainbow jerseys awarded to all age group winners during a podium ceremony.

Who can take part in the Gran Fondo?

Women from the ages of 19 to 49 and men from 19 to 59 years old will race the Gran Fondo.

Women in the 50 and over age category will race the Medio Fondo alongside men aged 60 and above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course is no less challenging than its counterpart, with jerseys still available for those competing.

UCI Gran Fondo World Championships 2023 route

Covering 160km and climbing more than 1,600m, the route will take riders through some of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery.

Starting and finishing in Perth the race will take off from the city’s Tay Street. They will ride up the River Tay before turning left onto Charlotte Street, past Perth Art Gallery and head to Methven and Glenalmond.

The UCI Cycling World Championships Gran Fondo route will travel through Perth and Kinross.

From there, the riders will go through the countryside, passing Sma’ Glen and Amulree towards Aberfeldy and Weem, then on to Tummel Bridge in the Tay Forest.

The picturesque route will move past Munros along the shores of Loch Tummel and by the famous Queen’s View lookout, to Pitlochry, where riders will then be led to Kirkmichael before heading back towards Perth, travelling through Bridge of Cally, Blairgowrie, Guildtown and Scone.

Again crossing the River Tay, via Smeaton’s Bridge, cyclists will then move back toward the finish line at Tay Street.

Medio Fondo route details

Also taking place on Friday August 4, the Medio Fondo race will climb 777m and cover 85.7km. Like the Gran Fondo, the race will start and finish in Perth.

The UCI Cycling World Championships Medio Fondo route will travel through Perth and Kinross.

Riders will follow the same course to Methven, but will head east at Buchanty, instead heading through Chapelhill. The route will go through Bankfoot, Caputh, Murthly and Spittalfield on the way to Blairgowrie and Rattray, where riders will follow the course back to the finishing line on Tay Street, Perth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualified riders in the Women 50+ and Men 60+ age categories will complete the Medio Fondo course.

Gran Fondo time trial route

Those taking part in the Gran Fondo time trial will see their race begin and end in Dundee on Monday August 7.

The city of discovery will challenge cyclists with a 22.8km route and 89m of climbing.

The Gran Fondo Time Trial will challenge cyclists in Dundee.

Starting in the east of Dundee at West Grange Road, riders will then head north-east on Arbroath Road, which is part of the A92, toward Arbroath before turning at Salmon’s Muir and returning down the A92 to the Dundee finish line.

Another spectacular route, riders will experience the beautiful Angus scenery including Camustane Hill, near the Firth of Tay and Carnoustie.

Gran Fondo 2023 road closures

Covering both the Gran and Medio Fondo, Perth and Kinross Council have released the expected timings for road closures.

The Gran Fondo will take place on the same day as the Perth Show, and as the route covers such a large area, many of the closures will be done in sections.

With Scotland playing host to the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships, which brings together cycling of all disciplines to celebrate the bike, the Gran Fondo is the event which best demonstrates the Championships’ goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amateur cyclists from around the world can challenge themselves along the extended route – however, it will also present a challenge to travellers with many road closures earmarked.

Perth & Kinross Council have released road closures for August 4, when the UCI Cycling World Championships Gran Fondo event will roll through.

Cyclists will set off and return to Perth, with road closures in the city lasting all day on August 4.

In the heart of the city centre, road closures will run from South Street and the A989 at Tay Street, where Smeaton’s Bridge is, along Charlotte Street and Atholl Street.

August 4 2023 Cycling World Championships road closure timings

All day: Sections 0 and 1 cover Perth city centre. They begin at A989 Tay Street, Perth from South Street to Smeaton’s Bridge, along Charlotte Street then Atholl Street. Road closures will last all day.

Sections 0 and 1 cover Perth city centre. They begin at A989 Tay Street, Perth from South Street to Smeaton’s Bridge, along Charlotte Street then Atholl Street. Road closures will last all day. 9am–1pm : Section 2 covers Perth to Metheven. Barrack Street, Dunkeld Road and Crieff Road will be from 9am to 1pm.

: Section 2 covers Perth to Metheven. Barrack Street, Dunkeld Road and Crieff Road will be from 9am to 1pm. 9.15am–1.30pm : Section 3 covers Methven to the A822 Sma Glen. Road C409 Glenalmond will be closed from 9.15am to 1.30pm.

: Section 3 covers Methven to the A822 Sma Glen. Road C409 Glenalmond will be closed from 9.15am to 1.30pm. 10.30am–2pm : Section 4 covers Buchanty to the A822 Milton Junction. A822 Sma Glen, B8063 Buchanty and A822 Milton Junction will be closed from 10.30am to 2pm.

: Section 4 covers Buchanty to the A822 Milton Junction. A822 Sma Glen, B8063 Buchanty and A822 Milton Junction will be closed from 10.30am to 2pm. 10.45am–2.30pm : Section 5 covers A826 Strath Braan to Aberfeldy, which will be closed from 10.45am to 2.30pm.

: Section 5 covers A826 Strath Braan to Aberfeldy, which will be closed from 10.45am to 2.30pm. 11.15am–15.15pm: Section 6 covers B846 Aberfeldy to Tummel Bridge which will be closed from 11.15am to 15.15pm.

Section 6 covers B846 Aberfeldy to Tummel Bridge which will be closed from 11.15am to 15.15pm. 11.45am–4pm : Section 7 covers the B8019 Strathtummel which will be closed from 11.45am to 4pm.

: Section 7 covers the B8019 Strathtummel which will be closed from 11.45am to 4pm. 12.15pm–4.15pm : Section 8 covers from the B8079 - A924 Faskally to Moulin, Pitlochry.

: Section 8 covers from the B8079 - A924 Faskally to Moulin, Pitlochry. 12.15pm–5pm : Section 9 covers the A924 Pitlochry to Kirkmichael, which will be closed from 12.15pm to 5pm.

: Section 9 covers the A924 Pitlochry to Kirkmichael, which will be closed from 12.15pm to 5pm. 12.45pm–5.15pm : Section 10 covers the A924 Kirkmichael to A93 Bridge of Cally which will be closed from 12.45pm to 5.15pm.

: Section 10 covers the A924 Kirkmichael to A93 Bridge of Cally which will be closed from 12.45pm to 5.15pm. 1pm–5.45pm : Section 11 covers from A93 Bridge of Cally to Blairgowrie which will be closed from 1pm to 5.45pm.

: Section 11 covers from A93 Bridge of Cally to Blairgowrie which will be closed from 1pm to 5.45pm. 11.15am–6.15pm : Section 12 covers the A93 Blairgowrie to Guildtown which will be closed from 11.15am to 6.15pm.

: Section 12 covers the A93 Blairgowrie to Guildtown which will be closed from 11.15am to 6.15pm. 11.30am–6.45pm : Section 13 covers the A93 Guildtown to Perth which will be closed from 11.30am to 6.45pm.

: Section 13 covers the A93 Guildtown to Perth which will be closed from 11.30am to 6.45pm. 9.45am–1.15pm : Section 14 covers the B8063 Buchanty to Chapelhill, the U31 Little Glenshee, and the U32 Tullybelton to C408 Bankfoot. The road closures will run from 9.45am to 1.15pm.

: Section 14 covers the B8063 Buchanty to Chapelhill, the U31 Little Glenshee, and the U32 Tullybelton to C408 Bankfoot. The road closures will run from 9.45am to 1.15pm. 10.30am–2.15pm: Section 15 covers the C408 Stewart Towers, B9099 Murthly, A984 Caputh to Lethendy and the B947 Essendy Road, with road closures from 10.30am to 2.15pm.