Here are 10 of KT Tunstall's best quotes to celebrate her birthday.

KT Tunstall: 10 of the best quotes from the Scottish musician on Glastonbury, David Bowie and the environment

She is one of Scotland’s most loved musicians and always has some great quotes. Here are KT Tunstall’s 10 best quotes to celebrate her 48th birthday.

By Graham Falk
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

Edinburgh born singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is one of Scotland's most successful musicians having sold over six million albums worldwide and today is her 48th birthday! Happy birthday KT.

To celebrate, we've put together 10 of her most inspiring quotes on making music, the environment and her love of films for you to enjoy.

1. On making music

"One of the main reasons that I love doing what I do is because it's unpredictable and I don't know what's coming next. When you're creating work, it's up to you whether it's an exciting experience or not."

2. On being a solo artist

"Regardless of any feedback. I love being a solo artist and having creative control. But it can be very nourishing and informative and flex very different creative muscles to work for someone else. You are essentially employed by the director. I love the challenge of that."

3. On life lessons

"Of course we all break and we all cry and stumble. It's whether you allow the negative experiences to define you or shape you and make you become who you are in the best possible way. You use them as tools."

4. On Glastonbury

"It's lovely to get to say hello to people you've always admired from afar, but the fun really starts out front with people going commando whilst wearing daring mud suits."

