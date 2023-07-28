Who are the hosts of the 2023 Cycling World Championships?

The UCI Cycling World Championships are rolling into Glasgow, and with them BBC TV crews and cameras to capture the action.

Clare Balding will lead the BBC's Glasgow Cycling World Championships coverage. Image: Getty

The world's top athletes from seven disciplines will be taking part in 13 championships across seven disciplines, with most of the action to be live streamed or broadcast to your televisions.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport says: “These Championships will be a fantastic celebration of cycling with so many different and exciting disciplines taking part in Glasgow and across Scotland. We’re delighted we can offer such comprehensive coverage to audiences across TV, iPlayer, 5 live, Sounds and the Sports website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you’re watching from home here’s what we know about presenters, hosts and commentators so far.

Who is presenting the Glasgow Cycling World Championships?

Following Wimbledon, Clare Balding will lead the BBC’s coverage of the event.

Clare Balding with her beloved Archie. Image: Channel 5

The veteran host has won multiple awards for her presenting, including for her role at the Olympic and Paralympic games. She is also the host of Channel 5 show, Live: Lost Dogs, which sees Balding attempting to reunite lost dogs with their owners.

Joining Balding will be sports presenter and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation CEO Jill Douglas, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers and Sir Chris Hoy, who is an ambassador for the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Jill Douglas will present during the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Getty

Hoy will also act as the BBC’s track centre expert, with the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome named in his honour.

And if you’re unable to watch live as events unfold you can find sports reporter Nesta McGregor across BBC News shows presenting key moments from throughout the competition each day.

Who are the commentators?

Additional commentary and analysis will come from Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey and racing cyclist Hayley Simmonds, whose achievements also include a Doctorate in Experimental Chemistry from the University of Cambridge.

Storey is Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time, initially beginning her career as a swimmer. Alongside her sporting successes, she is an advocate for road safety with a focus on access to cycling as transport for women and those with disabilities.

Dame Sarah Storey will provide commentary for the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by sports commentator Simon Brotherton and former racing cyclist and Olympian Chris Boardman MBE, who will provide coverage for track and elite road events alongside a team of guests.

Where to watch UCI World Championships 2023

The 2023 Cycling World Championships will be broadcast daily across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams.