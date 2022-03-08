Chris Boardman hails Stirling a 'historic setting' as 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds venue announced

Scotland will host the event next August, the single biggest cycling event in history incorporating 13 different world championship disciplines within one mega event.

Stirling has now been added to the list which also includes Dumfries and Galloway as well and several in Glasgow and the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and world-renowned cyclist Boardman, welcomed the announcement – because it brought back happy memories in the saddle.

I have great memories of wining the time trial stage of the Pru Tour when it was here. The castle is a spectacular backdrop that adds drama and showcases the heritage of the region. It is the perfect stage for an extra special World Championship that brings together so many disciplines for the first time,” said Boardman, now a policy adviser at British Cycling. “As well as this historic setting for a historic event, I hope the UCI 2023 World Championships will give us a platform to remind people what a wonderful machine the bicycle is for simply getting to shops schools and workplaces under our own steam. Be it entertainment or utility, bikes make our lives better!”

It has certainly changed the lift of Scottish Olympian Anna Shackley. Stirling will be a local competition on a global scale for the competitor in Tokyo last year and she added: “Competing in the Olympics gave me a real taste for international competition at the highest level and made me determined to make the team for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. I’m proud that they will be held in Glasgow and across Scotland for the first time and it would be a huge honour for me to compete in front of a home crowd.”

World cycling’s governing body, the UCI, currently stages annual World Championships in each of its disciplines across the year in different host cities around the world. The UCI Cycling World Championships will bring these championships together every four years, the year prior to the Olympics, starting with the inaugural event in 2023.

More than one million spectators are expected to attend the combined Championships, with a global TV audience of around one billion making it one of the Top 10 watched events on the planet, and showcasing Scotland’s scenery.

More cities and venues will be appointed ahead of the 11-day event, but Stirling and its’ castle backdrop will hold the time trial – where riders set off at one-minute intervals, racing against the clock around a set course.

Anna Shackley and Chris Boardman at Stirling Castle a the city is announced as a venue for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Paul Bush, chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds, said: “I am delighted to confirm Stirling as our second location outside of Glasgow, further showcasing this as a truly pan-Scotland mega event.

"We are incredibly proud the UCI has entrusted us with hosting the first ever UCI Cycling World Championships and to play our role in creating cycling history. We want the whole of Scotland to get behind the Championships and I have no doubt that by utilising iconic locations such as Stirling we will capture the imagination of not only people across Scotland but globally.”