Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are just one win away from the NBA Championship against the Indiana Pacers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oklahoma City Thunder and star man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander head into game six of their NBA Finals clash with the Indiana Pacers tonight knowing they require just one more win to secure their first Championship in almost 50 years.

On course to land their first NBA Championship win since a 4-1 victory over Washington Bullets in 1979 (as the Seattle SuperSonics), Mark Daigneault’s side will be crowned the winners of the 2025 Larry O'Brien Trophy by four games to two if they can defeat the Pacers on their own patch in game six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already without star man Tyrese Haliburton due to injury, the Pacers have saw a 2-1 lead crumble over the last week after inspired performances from Jalen Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander powered them to back-to-back wins and into a 3-2 lead in the finals. Two time beaten finalists, the Pacers must win this evening to take the finals into a crucial best-of-seven final game, or risk a third finals defeat in franchise history.

Set up to be an all-time classic game six NBA Championship clash, thrills, spills, twists and turns are expected after an exhilarating first five games.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s where you can watch and stream game six of the NBA Championship Finals in the UK:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Thunder team mates can claim their first NBA Championship since 1979 with a win over the Indiana Pacers. | Getty Images

When is game 6 of the NBA finals - Pacers vs Thunder tip-off time UK

The sixth game in the NBA Championship final is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. However, due to time differences, they game will tip-off in the UK in the early hours of Friday, June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK tip-off time for Pacers vs Thunder in game six of the NBA Championship Finals is 1:30am.

Should the Pacers win, game 7 is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 23 at a time of 1am (UK time).

How to watch Pacers vs Thunder in the UK

Game 6 of the NBA Championship final has been chosen for live broadcast coverage on subscription channel TNT Sports 1, with coverage of the game beginning at 1am, with a full round-up of the latest action from the NBA and the previous five matches.

Pacers vs Thunder game 6 UK streaming details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed live via the Discovery+ app for those subscribed to TNT Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is also able to be screened via the NBA League Pass, which is a subscription service that provides access to live and on-demand games, including regular season and playoff games - including tonight’s crucial game 6 clash in Indiana.

If you have RokuTV, you can also get the app on your TV. If you want to follow just the one team, you can purchase the League Pass for one team and this is priced at $89.99 for the entire season or $13.99 per month.