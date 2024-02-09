NBA All Star Game 2024 is on the horizon. Cr. Getty Images.

It is time for one of the highlights of the NBA calendar as the NBA All Star Game rolls into town for another year.

Arriving fresh off the back of NFL's Super Bowl event, basketball keeps the sporting entertainment coming as they welcome in All Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana and many British fans of the league simply can not wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by the Indiana Pacers this, some of the world's biggest basketball names will go head to head as Eastern and Western conference captain LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo attempt to lead their teams to victory.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the NBA All Star Game 2024:

When is the NBA All Star Game 2024

The NBA All-Star Game 2024 takes place on Sunday 18th February 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana and begins at 8pm local time. This means UK NBA fans must wait until 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 19th January 2024 if they want to catch the game live.

Who made the NBA All Star team, NBA All Star Rosters

Western Conference Starters:

LeBron James (c) - Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Western Conference Reserves

Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George - LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves

----

Eastern Conference Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (c) - Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers (out due to injury)

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks

Eastern Conference Reserves

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers

Julius Randle - New York Knicks (out due to injury)

Eastern Conference Injury Replacements

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors

Who is performing at the NBA All Star Game 2024 half time show

The headline artist for the half time show will be popular American singer Jennifer Hudson. She will be one of eight performers who make an appearance during the half time period of the 73rd NBA All Stars game.

Alongside her Babyface will perform the US national anthem prior to the game while Charlotte Cardin will sing the Canadian national anthem. Zedd, T-Pain and Lil Wayne are also confirmed to perform across the weekend.

How to watch NBA All Star Game 2024 in the UK

If you want to catch the anticipated NBA All Star Game live in the UK, you have two options. The NBA All Star Game 2024 will be shown via TNT Sports, though the channel has not yet been confirmed. The second option is to to purchase the NBA League Pass.

The NBA League Pass is a subscription service and available via many mediums such as Apple TV, Google Play Store, Rakuten TV and the Amazon App Store. The app will give you the option to watch every game live at the touch or a button, while you can watch the full game on replay the next day immediately after the game is done.