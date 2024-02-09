All Star Game 2024: When is NBA All-Star Game? Half time performers, NBA All Star roster, how to watch in UK
It is time for one of the highlights of the NBA calendar as the NBA All Star Game rolls into town for another year.
Arriving fresh off the back of NFL's Super Bowl event, basketball keeps the sporting entertainment coming as they welcome in All Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana and many British fans of the league simply can not wait.
Hosted by the Indiana Pacers this, some of the world's biggest basketball names will go head to head as Eastern and Western conference captain LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo attempt to lead their teams to victory.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the NBA All Star Game 2024:
When is the NBA All Star Game 2024
The NBA All-Star Game 2024 takes place on Sunday 18th February 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana and begins at 8pm local time. This means UK NBA fans must wait until 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 19th January 2024 if they want to catch the game live.
Who made the NBA All Star team, NBA All Star Rosters
Western Conference Starters:
LeBron James (c) - Los Angeles Lakers
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
Western Conference Reserves
Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns
Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
Paul George - LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves
Eastern Conference Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (c) - Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers (out due to injury)
Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers
Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks
Eastern Conference Reserves
Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat
Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic
Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics
Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks
Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers
Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers
Julius Randle - New York Knicks (out due to injury)
Eastern Conference Injury Replacements
Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks
Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors
Who is performing at the NBA All Star Game 2024 half time show
The headline artist for the half time show will be popular American singer Jennifer Hudson. She will be one of eight performers who make an appearance during the half time period of the 73rd NBA All Stars game.
Alongside her Babyface will perform the US national anthem prior to the game while Charlotte Cardin will sing the Canadian national anthem. Zedd, T-Pain and Lil Wayne are also confirmed to perform across the weekend.
How to watch NBA All Star Game 2024 in the UK
If you want to catch the anticipated NBA All Star Game live in the UK, you have two options. The NBA All Star Game 2024 will be shown via TNT Sports, though the channel has not yet been confirmed. The second option is to to purchase the NBA League Pass.
The NBA League Pass is a subscription service and available via many mediums such as Apple TV, Google Play Store, Rakuten TV and the Amazon App Store. The app will give you the option to watch every game live at the touch or a button, while you can watch the full game on replay the next day immediately after the game is done.
If you want to follow just the one team, you can purchase the League Pass for one team and this is priced at $89.99 for the entire season or $13.99 per month. Buy your NBA league pass here.
