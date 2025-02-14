NBA All-Star 2025 Schedule: How to watch All-Star Game UK, Dunk Contest, TV and streaming details
The NBA takes a break from the regular schedule this week as the annual All-Star game gets underway in San Francisco, California.
A highly-anticipated weekend of basketball, music and some of the NBA’s biggest names will take place at the Chase Center, home of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and arrives fresh of the back of NFL’s Super Bowl last weekend as the USA keeps the sporting entertainment rolling.
With numerous events taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, basketball fans will be treated to a Dunk Contest, the Rising Stars competition and the three-point contest before the newly formatted All-Star Game itself closes out the weekend.
Showcasing some of the world's biggest basketball names will go head to head as Eastern and Western conference divisions goes head-to-head in a special game. LeBron James will be playing in his 21st consecutive All-Star Game (and making his 20th consecutive start), while Curry will be playing in his 11th All-Star Game.
NBA All-Star Game 2025 new format explained
For the first time in a number of years, the format for the All-Star game will change from the traditional set game. Instead of a one-off game to end the weekend, the 24 players will now make up three team, while the winner of the Rising Stars game will be the fourth team.
From those four teams, eight players will take part in two semi-final games, with each winner moving into a ‘Championship’ game. In each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
NBA All-Star Roster 2025
Shaq’s OG’s (Western Conference)
LeBron James - LA Lakers
Steph Curry - Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis - Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics
Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns
Damien Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden - LA Clippers
Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving - Dallas Mavericks
Kenny’s Young Stars (Eastern Conference)
Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks
Jaren Jackson Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies
Jalen Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder
Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons
Tyler Hero - Miami Heat
Chuck’s Global All-Stars
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks (injured)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
Pascal Siakim - Indiana Pacers
Karl-Anthony Towns - New York Knicks
Alperen Sengun - Houston Rockets
Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers
Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement for G. Antetokounmpo)
NBA All-Star 2025 Schedule
Friday
- 11pm: Hall of Fame news conference
Saturday
- 12am: All-Star Celebrity Game
- 2am: Rising Stars
- 7pm: NBA All-Star Game practice
Sunday
- 7pm: NBA Legends Brunch
- 12am: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver news conference followed by All-Star Saturday Night | Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest
Monday
- 1pm: NBA All-Star Game
All times are UK.
How to watch NBA All-Star 2025 Weekend in the UK
There are two ways to catch all the action for the NBA All-Star weekend if you’re in the UK. The NBA All Star Game 2025 will be shown via TNT Sports, and their streaming service Discovery+. They above events will be shown on the channel at the designated time.
The second option may be better if you want to tune into the NBA long term. That option is to to purchase the NBA League Pass.
The NBA League Pass is a subscription service and available via many mediums such as Apple TV, Google Play Store, Rakuten TV and the Amazon App Store. The app will give you the option to watch every game live at the touch or a button, while you can watch the full game on replay the next day immediately after the game is done.
To watch every game live or on-demand, plus NBA TV coverage, the NBA App costs just £16.99 per month and is able to be cancelled at any time. The premium option costs £22.99, and allows you to watch every game live or on-demand on up to three devices and NBA TV coverage, and comes ad-free.
