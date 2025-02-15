Here are the 13 highest paid NBA players ahead of All-Star Weekend. Including LA Lakers legend LeBron James.Here are the 13 highest paid NBA players ahead of All-Star Weekend. Including LA Lakers legend LeBron James.
NBA Rich List 2025: Here are the 13 highest paid NBA stars in the world - LeBron James, Stephen Curry salary

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 20:28 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 09:42 GMT

NBA fans are all set to be treated to annual All-Star game, as some of the world’s best basketball players land in San Francisco to take part in the showcase weekend.

Held every February during the middle of the NBA regular season, the All-Star weekend sees three nights of on-court events, that begin with the Rising Stars competition for first and second year players on Friday, before the popular Dunk Conest and three-point contest take place on Saturday, before the main event - the All-Star Game- showcases on Sunday

With legendary basketball players such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic all set to take part, the All-Star weekend is proof that the NBA is one of the most high profile and money-laden sports on the planet.

But which players are earning the most coin from the sport? Here are the 13 NBA players with the highest yearly salary, according to ESPN.

The best three-point shooter in the history of the NBA is also the highest paid currently, earning a yearly salary of $55,761,216.

1. Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

The best three-point shooter in the history of the NBA is also the highest paid currently, earning a yearly salary of $55,761,216. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Part of the USA Basketball team that won the summer Olympics last year, Embiid has struggled for fitness this season, but is still one of an extremely highly-paid centre with a yearly salary of $51,415,938.

2. Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Part of the USA Basketball team that won the summer Olympics last year, Embiid has struggled for fitness this season, but is still one of an extremely highly-paid centre with a yearly salary of $51,415,938. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Joker is arguably the best player in the NBA, having won MVP back-to-back. He is paid a salary of $51,415,938 per year.

3. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

The Joker is arguably the best player in the NBA, having won MVP back-to-back. He is paid a salary of $51,415,938 per year. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Slim Reaper is one of the most popular and loved basketball players on the planet due to his world-class ability on the court - he's also got some pretty hilarious historial tweets. He earns a salary of $51,179,021 per year.

4. Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns

The Slim Reaper is one of the most popular and loved basketball players on the planet due to his world-class ability on the court - he's also got some pretty hilarious historial tweets. He earns a salary of $51,179,021 per year. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

