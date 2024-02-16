Best Young NBA Players: Four of the most exciting basketball players that could be the next NBA All Star
Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Standing at almost 7ft5in, the 20-year-old is considered one of the best basketball prospects of his generation and has already shown he capabilities this campaign - including an astonishing performance against Toronto Raptors that him score 27 points, record 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Just insane numbers for the Frenchman at his age.
His team have struggled this season and languish at the bottom of the Western Conference while they go through a rebuild but 'Wemby' feels like he is destined to be the next big NBA star and is attended the weekend's All Stars weekend to take part in Rising Stars and the skills competition. Huge potential.
Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
The 21-year-old centre/power forward had racked up a number of double-doubles this year as the Thunder continues to dominate the Western Conference. The second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren is showing his undoubted potential as part of the Thunder's starting five. He is currently shooting at 53.3% and 16.7 points per game and will no doubt soon join team mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as an NBA All Star.
Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)
Like Wembanyama, the Arlington born point/shooting guard is learning his trade in the NBA with a struggling team who are rebuilding with a young line up - though 22-year-old Cunningham is proving to be the real deal already and one Pistons fans can hang their hats on.
He is scoring an average of 21.9 points per game and 7.5 assists per game, which is pretty impressive considering his teams struggles. He will only get better.
Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Part of the one of the most in form teams in the NBA, Mobley has grown into a defender that is able to protect the rim and switch on any opponent. He has also seen improvement in his offensive work this term though with his three point shooting moving from 22% in his second year to 41.7% this year. He also had a 57.8% field goal percentage alongside 10.2 rebounds. A real good young player who is showing improvement game on game.
