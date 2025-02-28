Scotland duo set for top of table clash

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish football fans have had good reason to keep half an eye on Italian football in recent years given the number of countrymen performing there.

But this weekend might be the time to turn full attention from fitba to calcio as Scottish hopes of landing a first ever Serie A title reach a crucial juncture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While several Scots have plied their trade in Italy down the years - now more than ever with five representatives in the top flight and a sixth competing in the second tier - none as yet have got their hands on the coveted scudetto.

Graeme Souness pictured in action for Sampdoria during a Serie A match against Ascoli circa August 1984. (Photo by Trevor Jones/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive) | Hulton Archive

Graeme Souness did claim silverware with Sampdoria in the 1980s, winning the Coppa Italia cup competition with a 3-1 aggregate victory over AC Milan in the final, with the man who would go on to manage Rangers scoring the only goal of the first leg.

The recently passed Denis Law blazed the trail by becoming the first Scot to play - and score - in Italy when signing for Torino in 1961 but he left after just one season having contributed 10 goals in 27 appearances. Joe Jordan signed for AC Milan in 1981 but suffered relegation in his first campaign before helping the club win promotion back to Serie A the following year. He then spent a season at Hellas Verona before returning to the UK to sign for Southampton in 1984 just as Souness was arriving at Sampdoria.

Souness departed the Genoa-based club for Ibrox after two seasons and it would be 32 years before another Scot graced Serie A with Liam Henderson moving to Bari from Celtic in 2018, sparking a mini-tartan invasion over the time period since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Henderson of Empoli is seven matches away from becoming the first Scot to reach 100 Serie A appearances. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Henderson, now with Empoli, will become the first Scot to reach a milestone 100 Serie A appearances before the end of the season providing he features in at least seven of the club's remaining 12 league fixtures. The midfielder, who some say is overdue a first Scotland call-up, will meet a fellow countryman in the Coppa Italia semi-finals in April where Empoli face a Bologna side captained by Lewis Ferguson.

Ferguson was awarded the Bulgarelli No 8 trophy given to the best midfielder in Serie A last season after leading the club to a Champions League place. He has also surpassed Law as the top scoring Scot in Serie A history with 14 goals in 72 league appearances since his transfer from Aberdeen in 2022, this despite a six-month lay-off last year with an ACL injury which also ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Aaron Hickey's time at Bologna ended just days before Ferguson's arrival, with the former Hearts full-back having also made a big impression at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara with his performances earning him a £14million move to Brentford.

That same summer, Josh Doig signed for Hellas Verona from Hibs before moving to Sassuolo last season but following their relegation the 22-year-old is now bidding to become the second Scot to win Serie B after Jordan in 1983. Sassuolo are currently five points clear at the top of the table and on course for an instant return to Serie A with Doig as their starting left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland defender Jack Hendry spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Cremonese from Belgian side Club Brugge while international team-mate, striker Che Adams, joined Torino from Southampton last summer and has notched eight goals in all competitions.

There have been numerous success stories but two Scottish internationalists could surpass all that by becoming the first players from this country to pocked a Serie A league winner's medal.

Scott McTominay celebrates scoring for Napoli in the 1-1 draw with Udinese on February 9. (Photo by CARLO HERMANN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour both joined Napoli in the summer in two high-profile transfers from Manchester United and Brighton respectively. McTominay has become an icon of the Neapolitan fanbase with his powerful midfield performances and seven-goal contribution a major factor in the club emerging as serious championship contenders.

Gilmour has been used more sparingly of late by manager Antonio Conte with the former Rangers and Chelsea youngster named on the bench for Napoli’s past 11 matches, coming on five times for a grand total of 25 minutes. An injury to midfielder Frank Anguissa could open the door for a return to the starting line-up for the first time since December this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match in question is a potentially defining one in the title race as Napoli enertain Inter Milan in a titanic top of the table clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

Napoli have set the pace for much of the campaign but were dislodged as league leaders only last weekend when their 2-1 defeat at Como allowed Inter to leapfrog them by a point into first place courtesy of a 1-0 win over Genoa. Atalanta are also still in contention, just two points behind second-placed Napoli with Juventus a further five points back in fourth.

To reclaim top spot Napoli will need to arrest a slump in form that has seen them fail to win any of their last four matches, with three draws predating their defeat to Como. Inter themselves have only won two of their last five league matches, although they go into the match on the back of a 2-0 victory over Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals in midweek.

Indeed, Inter are still competing on three fronts - they also have a Champions League last 16 first leg against Feyenoord to come on Wednesday while Napoli's sole focus for the remainder of the campaign is on reclaiming the title they relinquished to Inter last season having lifted the trophy the season before for the first time in 33 years since the days of Maradona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should McTominay and Gilmour help the Gli Azzurri to the title this season, the Saltire will take pride of place alongside the flag of Argentina in the annals of Napoli history.

Billy Gilmour appeared as a substitute in Napoli's 1-1 draw with Udinese. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Napoli v Inter Milan match details

The Serie A fixture between Napoli and Inter Milan takes place on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples. Kick-off is 5pm.

Napoli v Inter Milan TV channel

The match is available to watch in the UK on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 5pm.

Napoli v Inter live stream

Subscribers can watch the match via the Discovery+ website or app. The game is also available as a pay-per-view on the OneFootball website, priced 5.99 euros.