Women's Euro 2025: How to watch Finland vs Switzerland, TV details, results, standings, prize money

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Euros 2025 - including how to watch Finland vs Switzerland.

Day nine of the Women’s Euro 2025 sees tournament hosts Switzerland handed a date with destiny, as Group A’s final games decide which nations will progress to the quarter-final stages.

While Norway’s back-to-back wins over Finland and Switzerland has guaranteed them a passage into the last eight of the competition, but Switzerland and Finland both clashes in a game of winner takes all for the final qualifying spot in the group, though Iceland have already exited the competition.

"This is once in a lifetime, it will never come back,” said Switzerland boss Pia Sundhage ahead of the crunch clash. “Step by step, the best part is it's different players that use their voice. We were prepared. I talked to them after the game and it's so important to use your language and your body language and words as well after defeat because we still have a chance to play the quarter-final."

Here’s everything you need to know about of Thursday’s games in Group A, and yesterday’s results:

Lauren James and Alex Greenwood celebrate England's 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Women’s Euro 2025 results - Thursday

Yesterday’s Group D games saw England roar back from their opening game defeat to France by demolishing the Netherlands 4-0 in Zurich. A vastly improved performance from the Lionesses saw first-half strikes from Lauren James and Georgia Stanway puts them in the driving seat before the break, before James added her second and Ella Toone added the tally late on. The win means England now have qualification for the quarter-finals back in their own hands, with Wales to come in their final Group D game on Sunday.

Elsewhere, France confirmed their place in the last eight of the competition with a routine win against Wales. Clara Mateo’s early opener looked set to put them on their way to a convincing win, only for Jess Fishlock to score her nation’s first ever major tournament goal shortly afterwards. The Wales defence did eventually fall though, with Kadidiatou Diani (pen), Amel Majri and Grace Greyoro sealing a 4-1 win in St. Gallen.

Who is playing today at Women’s Euro 2025 today?

Here’s who’s playing today at the Women’s Euros 2025:

Group A: Norway vs Iceland

Group A: Finland vs Switzerland

Women’s Euros groups

Here are the current Group D standings ahead of today’s games:

Norway - 6pts (W2 D0 L0 GF4 GA2) Switzerland - 3pts (W1 D0 L1 GF2 GA1) Finland - 3pts (W1 D0 L1 GF2 GA0) Iceland - 0pts (W0 D0 L0 GF0 GA3)

Where is the Women’s Euros 2025 being played?

This summer’s tournament will be held in the host country of Switzerland. There are eight stadiums being used to host fixtures, with stadiums in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zürich, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun scheduled to host the games. It will be the first time the country has hosted the games, with previous tournaments taking place in England (twice), Netherlands, Sweden (twice), Norway (twice), Italy, Germany, Denmark,

The final of the Women’s European Championship will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, the home of Swiss champions FC Basel.

How to watch Norway vs Iceland

Norway face Iceland in matchday three at 8pm UK time today, with the clash scheduled to take place in Thun, Switzerland. The game is not being broadcast live on TV, but will be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

How to watch Finland vs Switzerland