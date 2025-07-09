Women's Euro 2025: How to watch England v Netherlands, TV details, results, standings, prize money

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Euros 2025 - including how to watch England vs Netherlands.

Day eight of the Women’s Euros 2025 brings forth one of the most intense clashes of the competition so far, as former champions England and the Netherlands go head-to-head in Group D.

While Andries Jonker’s Dutch side know a win will guarantee them a place in the quarter-final of the competition, the game offers huge real jeopardy for the Lionesses, with a defeat is almost certain to send England home after they lost their opening game of the tournament 2-1 to France last week.

England striker Alessia Russo has called on the team to play “without fear” ahead of the vital match-up in Zurich. “It's some of the conversations we've had in the team,” said Russo. “We've got so many great players. It's a big part of what we are as a team. We have players who can create something out of nothing. Making sure everyone is in a good headspace is important. We have a game plan but also individuals who can create magic.”

Elsewhere in Group D, Wales face a daunting challenge against France, who will confirm their place in the last 16 with a win over Rhian Wilkinson’s side in St. Gallen. The Dragons were involved in a road incident leading up to the game this week, with the head coach confirming her squad and staff on board the team bus were uninjured. However, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital. Wales will be knocked out of the competition if they lose this evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about of Thursday’s games in Group D, and yesterday’s results:

Wales face an early exit from the competition as they face the daunting challenge of France in St. Gallen. | Getty Images

Women’s Euro 2025 results - Wednesday

Yesterday’s Group C games saw another two nations confirm their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, and another two head home early.

Denmark had taken a first-half lead against one of the tournament favourites in Germany via Amalie Vangsgaard’s 26th minute strike. However, Christian Wück’s team ran out 2-1 winners, and sealed their place in the last 16 of Euro 2025 after they roared back early in the second-half and turned the game on it’s head via goals from Sjoeke Nusken and Lea Schuller. As for Denmark, back-to-back defeats in their opening two Group C games mean they are now officially eliminated from the competition with one game still to go.

In the group’s evening game, Sweden dismantled a poor Poland side Lucerne, securing a 3-0 win that fired them to the top of table and into the quarter-finals with a game to spare. Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani and Lina Hurtig were all on target.

Who is playing today at Women’s Euro 2025 today?

Here’s who’s playing today at the Women’s Euros 2025:

Group D: England vs Netherlands

Group D: Wales vs France

Women’s Euros groups

Here are the current Group D standings ahead of today’s games:

Netherlands - 3pts (W1 D0 L0 GF3 GA0) France- 3pts (W1 D0 L0 GF2 GA1) England - 0pts (W0 D0 L1 GF1 GA2) Wales - 0pts (W0 D0 L0 GF0 GA3)

Where is the Women’s Euros 2025 being played?

This summer’s tournament will be held in the host country of Switzerland. There are eight stadiums being used to host fixtures, with stadiums in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zürich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun scheduled to host the games. It will be the first time the country has hosted the games, with previous tournaments taking place in England (twice), Netherlands, Sweden (twice), Norway (twice), Italy, Germany, Denmark,

The final of the Women’s European Championship will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, the home of Swiss champions FC Basel.

How to watch England vs Netherlands

England face Netherlands in matchday two at 5pm UK time today, with the clash scheduled to take place in Zurich, Switzerland. The game will be broadcast live on BBC One. It can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

How to watch Wales vs France

The final game of the day sees Wales take on France at 8pm UK time. The match is scheduled to take place in St. Gallen, Switzerland. The game will be broadcast live on ITV1/STV. It can also be streamed via ITVX and STV Player.

Women’s Euros 2025 prize money

This year’s prize pit is up has been confirmed as they biggest ever, with national associations and players set to receive record rewards.

Last year, UEFA confirmed they had approved a €41million prize money pot in Lausanne, representing a 156% increase on the figure from the 2022 tournament in England.

Nations participating in the tournament will receive a participation payment of €1.8million (a huge increase on €600,000 in 2022). Each nation will then land a bonus payment of €50,000 for a draw, and €100,000 for a win in the group stages of the tournament. Nations will then be paid €550,000 for making the quarter-finals, €770,000 for the semi-finals and €1.75million for winning the tournament. The tournament runners up will receive a payment of €850,000.

This means the maximum total amount the tournament winners could win in tournament prize money €5.1million, should they win all group games - which is a huge increase on €2.085million in 2022.

What trophy do the winners of the Women’s Euros 2025 get?