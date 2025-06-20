Womens Euro 2025: Fixtures, full TV schedule, England fixtures and full list of BBC pundits
The highly anticipated Women’s European Championship 2025 is now just weeks away, as nations from across the continent gear up for the tournament in Switzerland.
Beginning on July 2, the tournament is aiming to smash attendance record’s for women’s football, with over half-a-million tickets already sold to the event. England Lionesses head to the tournament as defending champions after their memorable success at Euro 2022, and are joined by fellow host nation Wales, who are taking part in their first ever major tournament.
Tickets are already close to selling out, with women’s football fans desperate tp grab a sight off some of Europe’s best women’s players, such as Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, England’s Leah Williamson and Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen.
Want to know who is playing when, how to watch and who the confirmed pundits are? Below is a full list* of this year’s UEFA Euro 2022 TV schedule and BBC pundits.
*ITV are still to confirm which channel some games will be broadcast on. We will update this as and when it is announced by the broadcaster.
Who are the BBC pundits for Women’s Euro 2025?
The BBC has announced its punditry team for the tournament, with Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Jeanette Kwakye taking host duties.
A host of former footballers will be placed on punditry duties, with the following players confirmed as part as the broadcast coverage: Lionesses Euro 2022 winners Jill Scott, Ellie Roebuck and Ellen White, ex-Lionesses captain Steph Houghton and England’s most-capped player Fara Williams.
Former Chelsea midfielder Anita Asante will join recently retired Scotland captain Rachel Corsie, former Wales international Katie Sherwood and ex-Germany centre-back Josie Henning. Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers making her punditry debut, alongside from Manchester City, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers defender Nedum Onuoha.
On commentary duties, we have Robyn Cowen, Jonathan Pearce, and Vicki Sparks.
Women's Euro 2025 - Full TV schedule
Wednesday 2 July - Group A
- Iceland vs Finland (12:00 PM, Thun) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
- Switzerland vs Norway (3:00 PM, Basel) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
Thursday 3 July - Group B
- Spain vs Portugal (12:00 PM, Sion) – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
- Belgium vs Italy (3:00 PM, Bern) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
Friday 4 July - Group C
- Denmark vs Sweden (5:00 PM, Geneva) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
- Germany vs Poland (8:00 PM, St Gallen) – BBC/ITV (TBC)
Saturday 5 July - Group D
- Wales vs Netherlands (5:00 PM, Lucerne) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website/S4C/S4C Online
- France vs England (8:00 PM, Zurich) – ITV/STV/ITVX/STV Player
Sunday 6 July - Group A
- Finland vs Norway (12:00 PM, Sion) – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
- Switzerland vs Iceland (3:00 PM, Bern) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
Monday 7 July - Group B
- Spain vs Belgium (5:00 PM, Thun) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
- Italy vs Portugal (8:00 PM, Geneva) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
Tuesday 8 July - Group C
- Germany vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Basel) – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
- Sweden vs Poland (8:00 PM, Lucerne) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
Wednesday 9 July - Group D
- England vs Netherlands (5:00 PM, Zurich) – BBC One /BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
- France vs Wales (8:00 PM, St Gallen) – ITV (TBC)/ITVXBBC iPlayer/SC4/SC4 Online
Thursday 10 July - Group A
- Finland vs Switzerland (8:00 PM, Geneva) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
- Norway vs Iceland (8:00 PM, Thun) – BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
Friday 11 July - Group B
- Portugal vs Belgium (8:00 PM, Bern) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
- Italy vs Spain (8:00 PM, Sion) – BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website
Saturday 12 July - Group C
- Poland vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Zurich) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
- Sweden vs Germany (8:00 PM, Lucerne) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
Sunday 13 July - Group D
- Netherlands vs France (8:00 PM, Basel) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)
- Wales vs England (8:00 PM, St Gallen) – ITV 1/ITV Player/STV/STV Player/BBC iPlayer/SC4/SC4 Online
Women's Euro 2025 knockout stage - TV schedule
- Quarter-Final 1 (July 16, 3:00 PM, Geneva) – TBC
- Quarter-Final 2 (July 16, 8:00 PM, Zurich) – TBC
- Quarter-Final 3 (July 17, 3:00 PM, Burn) – TBC
- Quarter-Final 4 (July 17, 8:00 PM, Basel) – TBC
- Semi-Final 1 (July 22, 8:00 PM, Geneva) – TBC
- Semi-Final 2 (July 23, 8:00 PM, Zurich) – TBC
- Final (5:00 PM, St. Jakob-Park, Basel) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website/ITV 1/ITVX/STV/STV Player
