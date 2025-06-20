Womens Euro 2025: Fixtures, full TV schedule, England fixtures and full list of BBC pundits

Full details of how to watch this summer’s Women's Euro 2025 tournament.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated Women’s European Championship 2025 is now just weeks away, as nations from across the continent gear up for the tournament in Switzerland.

Beginning on July 2, the tournament is aiming to smash attendance record’s for women’s football, with over half-a-million tickets already sold to the event. England Lionesses head to the tournament as defending champions after their memorable success at Euro 2022, and are joined by fellow host nation Wales, who are taking part in their first ever major tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are already close to selling out, with women’s football fans desperate tp grab a sight off some of Europe’s best women’s players, such as Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, England’s Leah Williamson and Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen.

Want to know who is playing when, how to watch and who the confirmed pundits are? Below is a full list* of this year’s UEFA Euro 2022 TV schedule and BBC pundits.

*ITV are still to confirm which channel some games will be broadcast on. We will update this as and when it is announced by the broadcaster.

Who are the BBC pundits for Women’s Euro 2025?

The BBC has announced its punditry team for the tournament, with Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Jeanette Kwakye taking host duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of former footballers will be placed on punditry duties, with the following players confirmed as part as the broadcast coverage: Lionesses Euro 2022 winners Jill Scott, Ellie Roebuck and Ellen White, ex-Lionesses captain Steph Houghton and England’s most-capped player Fara Williams.

Former Chelsea midfielder Anita Asante will join recently retired Scotland captain Rachel Corsie, former Wales international Katie Sherwood and ex-Germany centre-back Josie Henning. Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers making her punditry debut, alongside from Manchester City, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers defender Nedum Onuoha.

On commentary duties, we have Robyn Cowen, Jonathan Pearce, and Vicki Sparks.

Recently retired Scotland Women icon Rachel Corsie will be on punditry duties at the Women’s Euros 2025. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Women's Euro 2025 - Full TV schedule

Wednesday 2 July - Group A

Iceland vs Finland (12:00 PM, Thun) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Switzerland vs Norway (3:00 PM, Basel) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Thursday 3 July - Group B

Spain vs Portugal (12:00 PM, Sion) – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Belgium vs Italy (3:00 PM, Bern) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Friday 4 July - Group C

Denmark vs Sweden (5:00 PM, Geneva) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Germany vs Poland (8:00 PM, St Gallen) – BBC/ITV (TBC)

Saturday 5 July - Group D

Wales vs Netherlands (5:00 PM, Lucerne) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website/S4C/S4C Online

France vs England (8:00 PM, Zurich) – ITV/STV/ITVX/STV Player

Sunday 6 July - Group A

Finland vs Norway (12:00 PM, Sion) – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Switzerland vs Iceland (3:00 PM, Bern) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Alessia Russo will be hoping to fire England Lionesses to a second consecutive European Championship victory. | PA

Monday 7 July - Group B

Spain vs Belgium (5:00 PM, Thun) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Italy vs Portugal (8:00 PM, Geneva) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Tuesday 8 July - Group C

Germany vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Basel) – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Sweden vs Poland (8:00 PM, Lucerne) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Wednesday 9 July - Group D

England vs Netherlands (5:00 PM, Zurich) – BBC One /BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

France vs Wales (8:00 PM, St Gallen) – ITV (TBC)/ITVXBBC iPlayer/SC4/SC4 Online

Thursday 10 July - Group A

Finland vs Switzerland (8:00 PM, Geneva) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Norway vs Iceland (8:00 PM, Thun) – BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Friday 11 July - Group B

Portugal vs Belgium (8:00 PM, Bern) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Italy vs Spain (8:00 PM, Sion) – BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Saturday 12 July - Group C

Poland vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Zurich) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Sweden vs Germany (8:00 PM, Lucerne) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Sunday 13 July - Group D

Netherlands vs France (8:00 PM, Basel) – ITV/ITVX (Channel TBC)

Wales vs England (8:00 PM, St Gallen) – ITV 1/ITV Player/STV/STV Player/BBC iPlayer/SC4/SC4 Online

Women's Euro 2025 knockout stage - TV schedule

Quarter-Final 1 (July 16, 3:00 PM, Geneva) – TBC

Quarter-Final 2 (July 16, 8:00 PM, Zurich) – TBC

Quarter-Final 3 (July 17, 3:00 PM, Burn) – TBC

Quarter-Final 4 (July 17, 8:00 PM, Basel) – TBC

Semi-Final 1 (July 22, 8:00 PM, Geneva) – TBC

Semi-Final 2 (July 23, 8:00 PM, Zurich) – TBC