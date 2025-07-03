As the Women’s Euros kick off, Edinburgh Fringe serves up sport, sweat, and scandal on stage

With the Women’s Euros just around the corner, excitement for women’s football is reaching fever pitch across the UK and beyond. The Euros aren’t just bringing the world’s best players to the pitch — they’re shining a spotlight on the battles, the breakthroughs, and the stories behind the game. And this summer, Edinburgh Fringe is perfectly timed to dive headfirst into that energy with a stunning lineup of sport-themed theatre and musicals that capture the grit, glamour, and grind of sport both on and off the field.

Lioness

Greenside (Clover Studio), 1–23 August (not 10, 17) | 12:40

Kicking off just days after the Euros’ start, Lioness is a razor-sharp, one-woman comedy-drama spotlighting the unpaid hustle and relentless passion behind the Women’s Super League. Follow goalkeeper Marnie as she navigates the physical and emotional toll of the game, juggling periods, penalties, sexism, and the struggle for respect in a sport still carving out its place. It’s a sweaty, funny, and fierce love letter to resilience and friendship on and off the pitch — a must-see for anyone excited by the women’s game.

Lioness

Shell

ZOO Southside (Studio), 1–24 August (not 6, 13, 20) | 15:05

Not your typical sports story, Shell is a bold, wild solo show blending queer sex education with surreal comedy and spiritual spectacle. Meet Andy, a hockey bro shaking up the status quo by starting a radical sex-ed club. It’s a fearless exploration of gender, anatomy, and desire that challenges audiences to rethink what sport and identity mean in today’s world.

The Crawl

SHELL

Pleasance Dome (10 Dome), 30 July–25 August (not 13, 20) | 12:05

For a splash of fun, The Crawl plunges into a chaotic physical comedy where two swimmers race without water in a wild battle of ambition, rivalry, and friendship. Directed by Olivia Zerphy (The Man Thought Who Knew Too Much), this show turns a swim meet into a hilarious, heartwarming journey perfect for families and anyone who’s ever struggled to find their own lane.

All Fired Up: an 80’s Mixtape Musical

Assembly George Square Studios (Studio One), 30 July–25 August (not 12, 19) | 17:55

Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence

Get your glitter and leg warmers ready — this high-energy musical takes you back to 1987, following Tammy Tooth as a forgotten mixtape sparks a journey of rediscovery and reinvention. Bursting with Tina Turner hits and nostalgia, All Fired Up is a joyous celebration of second chances and keeping your fire alive no matter your age.

Footballers’ Wives: The Musical

Assembly Rooms (Music Hall), 30 July–24 August (not 13) | 18:35

Drama off the pitch takes centre stage in this cheeky and scandalous musical based on the iconic ITV series. Follow Tanya Turner’s rollercoaster life as the team captain’s wife — juggling marriage, betrayal, wild hen and stag nights, and enough drama to fill a stadium. It’s a brazenly British romp packed with wit, excess, and football culture at its most outrageous.

Footballers Wives the Musical

Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence

Assembly George Square (Studio One), 30 July–25 August (not 6, 13, 20) | 16:15

High school netball meets Shakespeare in this fiery original musical from CRASH Theatre Co. Ambition, betrayal, and girl power collide in a sharp, pop-synth powered show that reimagines Macbeth on the court. It’s funny, fierce, and electrifying - a bold highlight of the House of Oz Edinburgh season.

As the Women’s Euros prepare to capture the nation’s attention, Edinburgh Fringe offers a vibrant, theatrical companion that explores sport’s many dimensions — from the sweat and struggle on the pitch, to the stories behind the players, to the wider conversations about identity, class, and power. Whether you’re a hardcore fan or new to the game, these shows promise passion, laughter, and a fresh perspective on what it means to compete, belong, and fight for your place.