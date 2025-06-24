Here is your complete lowdown to Group A of the Women’s Euros 2025 – including Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Iceland.

The Women’s Euros 2025 is set to begin in little under a week, and women’s football fans are counting down to the days until the big kick-off in Switzerland.

Set to begin on July 2 in St Gallen, the seventh edition of the tournament will see England Lionesses look to hold onto their crown following their success in the record breaking European Championships in England three years ago, with over 550,00 tickets already sold for the event.

One of the most competitive groups at the Women’s Euros will be that of Group A, with host Switzerland paired alongside a highly-ranked Norway side and emerging nations Finland and Iceland.

However, if you’re new to the women’s game and looking to learn more ahead of the tournament, we’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day-by-day in the run up to the tournament.

So, without further ado, here is The Scotsman’s complete guide to of each Group A side, including our predictions, player to watch, fixtures and each nation’s current tournament odds:

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti will be hoping her Champions League success with the Gunners can help her spearhead host nation Switzerland this summer. | Getty Images

Switzerland

The host nation enter the tournament with high hopes they can reach the knockout stage of the competition from the first time in their history. Their recent form in the Nations League has cause for concern though, with the Swiss team finishing bottom of their group with a win in six. Coincidently paired with both Norway and Iceland in the Nations League and the upcoming Euros, they’ll be aware of what they need to do to progress. The experience of Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Gaëlle Thalmann combined with Arsenal’s Champions League winning midfielder Lia Wälti in their ranks will give them hope they can get out of the group.

Head coach: Pia Sundhage

Key player: Lia Wälti

Fixtures:

July 2 - Switzerland vs Norway (3:00 PM, Basel)

July 6 - Switzerland vs Iceland (3:00 PM, Geneva)

July 10 - Finland vs Switzerland (8:00 PM, Bern)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Tournament odds: 25/1 with SkyBet

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Caroline Graham Hansen's is one of the world's best women's footballers. | Getty Images

Norway

Favourites to win their group, Norway have an abundance of world class talent throughout their ranks. That said, the team have a tendency to fall flat on the big stage, and went home earlier than anticipated at the last Women’s Euros, where they failed to progress out of the group stages followed a shock 8-0 defeat England. Under new head coach Gemma Grainger, things look a little brighter, with sparkles of form shown in recent Nations League games. Manchester United trip stars Celin Bizet, Lisa Naalsund and Elizabeth Terland combined with the world class talent of Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg make Norway a team to be reckoned with. Arsenal’s Frida Maanum also offers a big goal-scoring threat.

Head coach: Gemma Grainger

Key player: Caroline Graham Hansen

Fixtures:

July 2 - Switzerland vs Norway (3:00 PM, Basel)

July 6 - Finland vs Norway (12:00 PM, Thun)

July 10 - Norway vs Iceland (8:00 PM, Zurich)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Winners (1987, 1993)

Tournament odds: 20/1 with SkyBet

Prediction: Semi-finals

Sveindis Jonsdottir is Iceland's key player. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Iceland

Disrupted by injuries to Selma Sól Magnúsdóttir, Bryndís Níelsdóttir, and Emilía Kiær Ásgeirsdóttir, the Iceland national team will be heavily reliant on their captain and centre-back Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir of Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg winger Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir. Both players are players will be pivotal to their success at either end of the pitch, with the pacey Jónsdóttir particularly dangerous with her long throw technique. Rising star Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, 23, will also be hoping to make her mark at the tournament, having burst onto the scene in recent months with an eye-catching hat trick against Norway in the Nations League.

Head coach: Jón Þór Hauksson

Key player: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir

Fixtures:

July 2 - Iceland vs Finland (12:00 PM, St. Gallen)

July 6 - Switzerland vs Iceland (3:00 PM, Geneva)

July 10 - Norway vs Iceland (8:00 PM, Zurich)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Quarter-final (2013)

Tournament odds: 66/1 with SkyBet

Prediction: Group stage

Finland knocked out Scotland in the Euro 2025 playoffs last year. | AFP via Getty Images

Finland

Defeating Scotland in the playoffs to reach the competition, Finland proved they are organised and functional ahead of next month’s tournament. They enter Group A as huge outsiders to progress to the knockout stage, but still possess quality in their ranks such as record goal-scorer Linda Sällström of Vittsjö. Natalia Kuikka will be key to keeping the door shut at the back. Strong and fast, she is Finland’s best defender. Ex-Liverpool full-back Emma Koivisto is tireless and dangerous for the Fins on the overlap. Leicester City striker Jutta Rantala also returns after an injury layoffs to boost the squad.

Head coach: Marko Saloranta

Key player: Linda Sällström

Fixtures:

July 2 - Iceland vs Finland (12:00 PM, St. Gallen)

July 6 - Finland vs Norway (12:00 PM, Thun)

July 10 - Finland vs Switzerland (8:00 PM, Bern)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Quarter-final (2009)

Tournament odds: 250/1 with SkyBet