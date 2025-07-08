Women's Euro 2025: Results, fixtures, standings, prize money, TV schedule, Germany v Denmark

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Euros 2025 - including last night’s results and today’s fixture schedule.

Beginning a week ago today, the Women’s European Championships 2025 is now well underway, with each nation playing at least one group stage game.

Matchday two is on the horizon for team’s in Group C and Group D, though the likes of Spain and Norway have already sealed their place in the knockout stage of the competition after a perfect start to their campaign.

The 14th edition of the tournament in it’s history, it was England who emerged victorious on home soil in 2022, beating eight-time champions Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final of the tournament at Wembley.

Managed by Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch head coach is hoping to make it three European Championship wins in a row this summer, following her 2022 win with England and her 2017 victory with the Netherlands, though it is Spain who entered the tournament as favourites following their World Cup success two years ago.

Alexia Putellas has been in sensational form for Spain at Euro 2025 thus far. | Getty Images

Women’s Euro results

Yesterday’s games in Group B saw Spain thrash Belgium 6-2 to continue their incredible early form. A brace from Alexia Putellas, plus strikes from Irene Paredes, Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina made it back-to-back wins for Spain, and sealed their place in the quarter-final stage with one group game still to go.

However, the result confirmed Belgium’s early exit from the competition after Italy’s 1-1 draw with Portugal later in the day. Veteran Italian striker Cristiana Girelli looked to have put her nation into the last 16 of the competition when she fired them into the lead on 70 minutes, only for Diana Gomes to bag an 89th minute equaliser. Despite Ana Borges’ injury-time red card, Portugal were able to hang on for a vital draw and keep alive their hopes of qualification going into the final group game.

Italy now require at least a draw against Spain to guarantee qualification for the quarter-finals in their final Group C game, while Portugal must beat Belgium and hope Spain defeat Italy to stand any chance of qualification themselves.

Women’s Euros today - who is playing today?

Here’s who’s playing today at the Women’s Euros 2025:

Group C: Germany v Denmark

Group C: Poland v Sweden

Women’s Euros groups

Here are the current Group C standings ahead of today’s games:

Germany - 3pts (W1 D0 L0 GF2 GA0) Sweden - 3pts (W1 D0 L0 GF1 GA0) Denmark - 0pts (W0 D0 L1 GF0 GA1) Poland - 0pts (W0 D0 L0 GF0 GA2)

Where is the Women’s Euros 2025 being played?

This summer’s tournament will be held in the host country of Switzerland. There are eight stadiums being used to host fixtures, with stadiums in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zürich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun scheduled to host the games. It will be the first time the country has hosted the games, with previous tournaments taking place in England (twice), Netherlands, Sweden (twice), Norway (twice), Italy, Germany, Denmark,

The final of the Women’s European Championship will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, the home of Swiss champions FC Basel.

Women’s Euros 2025 TV details

The 2025 Women’s Euros have been split between two TV broadcasters, with the games shared between ITV and BBC. To discover where today’s games are being broadcast or streamed live, please check below.

Portugal and Italy battled to a 1-1 draw in last night's Group B fixture in Geneva. | Getty Images

How to watch Germany v Denmark

Germany face Denmark in matchday two at 5pm UK time today, with the clash scheduled to take place in Basel, Switzerland. The game will be broadcast live on BBC Two. It can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

How to watch Poland v Sweden

The final game of the day sees Poland take on Sweden at 8pm UK time. The match is scheduled to take place in Lucerne, Switzerland. The game will be broadcast live on BBC One. It can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

Women’s Euros 2025 prize money

This year’s prize pit is up has been confirmed as they biggest ever, with national associations and players set to receive record rewards.

Last year, UEFA confirmed they had approved a €41million prize money pot in Lausanne, representing a 156% increase on the figure from the 2022 tournament in England.

Nations participating in the tournament will receive a participation payment of €1.8million (a huge increase on €600,000 in 2022). Each nation will then land a bonus payment of €50,000 for a draw, and €100,000 for a win in the group stages of the tournament. Nations will then be paid €550,000 for making the quarter-finals, €770,000 for the semi-finals and €1.75million for winning the tournament. The tournament runners up will receive a payment of €850,000.

This means the maximum total amount the tournament winners could win in tournament prize money €5.1million, should they win all group games - which is a huge increase on €2.085million in 2022.

