Celtic expect defender Anthony Ralston to be fit for Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Rangers despite him struggling with injury.

Ralston picked up a knock during Celtic’s Champions League play-off round second leg away at Kairat Almaty. Despite the 26-year-old clearly suffering, he played up until half-time in extra time and was replaced by teenager Colby Donovan.

Ralston has not trained since the trip to Kazakhstan, but fears of a right-back crisis for the trip to Ibrox has been allayed ahead of the game, with manager Brendan Rodgers anticipating that the Scotland internationalist will be part of the pre-match preparations on Saturday.

First-choice right-back Alistair Johnston is not expected to be fit until mid-November after he suffered a hamstring tear during the first leg of the Kairat Almaty tie. And if Ralston wasn’t able to make it, Rodgers would have to pitch in 18-year-old Donovan, who has yet to start a senior match for Celtic.

Celtic are also light at centre-half, with Auston Trusty sidelined by plantar fasciitis. Dane Murray is likely to serve as the back-up to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales.

Asked about his squad ahead of the trip to Ibrox, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Tony Ralston didn't train today but should be OK tomorrow. And then the guys that have been out, Auston is still out and Ali Johnson. But other than that, it should be pretty much the same squad.”

Celtic could give left-back Marcelo Saracchi his debut against Rangers after his move from Boca Juniors was confirmed on Friday evening, while wide forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha is in line for a first start after completing his transfer from Antwerp on Thursday evening.