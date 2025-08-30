'I knew...': Bojan Miovski lifts lid on Rangers move as ex-Aberdeen striker's contract revealed

North Macedonian could be in line for Old For debut after joining Rangers

New Rangers signing Bojan Miovski says he knew he wanted to sign for the club as soon as he heard of their interest after his transfer from Girona was confirmed on Saturday.

Miovski has agreed a four-year deal with Rangers after the Ibrox side paid an initial fee of £2.6 million - potentially rising to more than £4m with add-ons - to La Liga side Girona. Miovski could make his debut on Sunday in the Old Firm home clash with Celtic.

Miovski scored 44 goals across two seasons with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership prior to his move to Girona and his new head coach Russell Martin praised the striker’s “movement, intelligence, and ability to score goals”.

Bojan Miovski could make his Rangers debut against Celtic. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking for the first time since joining Rangers, Miovski said: “I am really excited to join Rangers and take the next step in my career. This is a massive club with an incredible history, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to be part of it.

“The moment I heard of the interest, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I can’t wait to get started, meet my new teammates, and play in front of the fans.”

Martin commented: “We’re delighted to bring Bojan to Rangers. His movement, intelligence, and ability to score goals make him a real asset and he will further strengthen our attacking options.

Martin ‘excited’ by Miovski

“He knows all about the Scottish Premiership, and has a strong track record of performing and contributing in the league so I am excited to welcome him to our squad.”

Rangers sporting Director Kevin Thelwell added: “Bojan is a player we’ve tracked closely, and we’re thrilled to have secured his signature. He’s proven himself as a consistent goal scorer and brings a level of quality that aligns perfectly with our ambitions.

“The knowledge he already has of the Scottish Premiership is a huge advantage, and I look forward to seeing what he can achieve here at Rangers.”