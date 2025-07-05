Rangers reap benefits of La Liga and Real Madrid experience - even if it didn't go according to plan

Defender could oust Tavernier as club’s first-choice right-back

Intrigue surrounds the arrival of Max Aarons at Rangers.

The 25-year-old Englishman has joined the club on a season-long loan from Bournemouth and arrives at Ibrox with a good reputation. His position is right-back, the spot that club captain James Tavernier has made largely his own for ten years.

A pretender to Tavernier’s throne is in town. Aarons is an attack-minded, modern-day full-back with energy and pace. He is new head coach Russell Martin’s first signing. He doesn’t appear to be a man here to warm the bench.

Max Aarons is driven to succeed at Rangers.

With Dujon Sterling out with a long-term Achilles issue, it is a straight fight between Aarons and Tavernier for the right-back spot. The new boy responded diplomatically when asked if he would need to displace the skipper on his first press duties as a Rangers man.

“When I look back, nearly every club I’ve been at it’s been a similar situation where the right-back has been the captain,” Aarons said. “But you know, Tav’s a great guy who has been a really successful player here, so anything I can pick up from him will be amazing.

“But obviously I’m here to hopefully put my marker down and play as many games as I can and contribute to a successful season.”

Could Aarons and Tavernier play together at Rangers?

There could be room for both Aarons and Tavernier. Martin may choose to adopt the back-three he used as Southampton boss. Last season, Tavernier was deployed as a centre-half at times and performed admirably. But Rangers have already brought in one new centre-half in Emmanuel Fernandez and have been linked with a couple more, including Leicester City’s Conor Coady.

We may find out more on Martin’s plans for his right-backs on Sunday when Rangers play their first pre-season match against Belgian side Club Brugge. It is their first match ahead of a challenging Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos.

Aarons is delighted to be involved. He was given a glowing endorsement of life at Rangers by Tavernier’s brother Marcus, who was a teammate at Bournemouth. “I’m fully aware of the expectation levels, the challenge, whatever you want to call it, that lies ahead,” he said. “Obviously I believe in the project here and with the manager coming in here, the players that are being signed to add to a squad that I already think is a really good group, I can sense there’s a real positive feel around the place every day now. I believe I’m ready to come here and earn a spot.”

Max Aarons is on loan at Rangers from Bournemouth.

Aarons is making up for lost time after a season of being in the wilderness. Under Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, he found first-team opportunities last term hard to come by and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Spanish side Valencia. However, he only started one La Liga match - albeit a memorable one.

Aarons played 75 minutes as Valencia, threatened by relegation for much of the campaign, defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu. “That was amazing,” he smiled. “I think in the seasons before I'd played near enough 40 games each season.

“That was probably in the experience that got me through at that point because I hadn't played for months before being thrown in what would probably be one of the toughest games in Europe.

Valencia stint a big help for Aarons

“I felt great until the 75th minute when the legs went. But, yes, it was a really good game and a successful night. So, yeah, that was amazing. Those games and those little bits of experience that you pick up along the way stand you in good stead to come to a club like this with this expectation.”

Aarons believes six months away from his comfort zone at Valencia prepared him well for moving to Scotland and that he is a better person and player. “For sure, that helped massively,” he said of his development. “I obviously went there to play, but everything else, from a life point of view and experience, on and off the pitch, it taught me a lot.

“It's a big club there as well and a lot of expectation there. When I went there, we were down at the bottom. It was a great experience.”

Max Aarons helped Valencia defeat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu earlier this year.

Aarons has past experience of working with Martin while a teenager at Norwich City and is excited about linking up with the Scotland internationalist again.

“Obviously I played with the manager,” added Aarons. “It crossed over for a little bit then he came here [Rangers] himself on loan as a player.

“That was when I first broke through at Norwich. We had a really good relationship back then and the same with Matt Gill, the assistant here who was my under-18s and under-21s coach.