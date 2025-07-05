Hearts confirm 'life-changing' transfer for seven-figure fee

Defender’s move to Super League outfit completed

Hearts have confirmed that defender James Penrice has completed his transfer to Greek Super League side AEK Athens.

Penrice left Hearts’ pre-season training camp in Spain on Friday morning to finalise his move to AEK after all parties agreed terms. While the Tynecastle side have not disclosed the fee, The Scotsman understands that the Greeks have spent in the region of £2 million to land the 26-year-old left-back.

Penrice joined Hearts last summer on a free transfer from Livingston and was one of their most impressive players last term. His exit brings in a sizeable profit for the club. With Harry Milne and Stephen Kingsley the remaining options at left-back, head coach Derek McInnes is expected to strengthen that department of the team.

A statement on the Hearts website read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm we have reached an agreement with AEK Athens for the transfer of James Penrice. The 26-year-old will join the Greek Super League side for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance and Scottish FA approval.

“James joined the Jambos on a free in June 2024 and would go on to make 46 appearances in maroon, scoring twice. His performances earned him the Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year awards at the club’s POTYA, as well as a spot in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

“Having made a huge impact at Tynecastle Park, James will now continue his career with a life-changing move to Greece, and everybody at Hearts thanks him for his time in Gorgie and wishes him the very best of luck in Athens.”

Hearts could not stand in way

Speaking on Friday night, McInnes explained that the opportunity for Penrice to join AEK was difficult to stand in the way of.

“We’d heard about the interest from AEK Athens (on Thursday), I spoke to James about it and at that stage, it was still a long way off in terms of the valuation,” McInnes said in a club interview. “But later (on Thursday night), we believed that AEK Athens had met the valuation for the club, which is brilliant money back and a great opportunity for James.

“I’m just in the door and in an ideal world I want to work with him. I’ve wanted to work with him for a while. But sometimes you’ve got to be fair and you’ve got to be understanding of the situation.

“We took a boy for nothing. There’s been a lot of people who have done well with his development. Naisy (former manager Steven Naismith) was the one that brought him to the club and he deserves a lot of credit for that. But I think the boy who deserves the most credit is James. He was outstanding in a tough season last year.

“And from the outside looking in, before I became the Hearts manager, I always thought the boy could go again. It’s a fantastic opportunity for him. I think he was a bit shocked (when he found out the deal was on).