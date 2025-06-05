Scott McTominay brings Napoli crown to Scotland as Man Utd 'respect' claim cited for Serie A blitz

Robertson lauds his international teammate as Clarke reaps rewards of his Italian cohort

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forza Scozia may well be the cry this week at Hampden. “He’s started speaking to us in Italian on the pitch!” reported Scotland captain Andy Robertson on a certain someone from this country who is taking Serie A by storm.

Even the English Premier League-winning Liverpool left-back tuned in last month to watch his compatriot Scott McTominay score in a 2-0 win over Cagliari that secured the Scudetto for Napoli. The victory sparked joyous scenes in Naples and further afield. The 28-year-old midfielder’s success story is a popular one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been ably flanked in southern Italy by another Scotland internationalist in Billy Gilmour. His fellow midfielder has not been a mainstay in the Napoli first team under Antonio Conte but has still more than played his part. The duo swapped English football for Serie A last summer and their sense of adventure has paid off.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has shone for Napoli this season. | SNS Group

Scotland are reaping the benefits too. McTominay and Gilmour aren’t the only members of the current squad excelling when it comes to calcio. Midfielder Lewis Ferguson skippered Bologna to the Coppa Italia, striker Che Adams netted ten goals in his first season at Torino and Josh Doig won Serie B with Sassuolo.

Robertson is quick to credit all of them, but admits that what McTominay has achieved is pretty special. “It’s impossible to overlook Billy because he’s been excellent since we went over there as well,” said Robertson said. “But McTominay has taken it to a whole new level, he was voted the best player in the league.

“It was special for the both of them. Billy was talking about how if he goes out in Naples he can walk about a bit more freely, while Scotty is surrounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passionate Napoli fans

“It’s a massive club, a big fanbase. We played them a couple of times in the Champions League and it’s not an easy place to go. Everyone knows how passionate their fans are so for them to love one of ours, it’s pretty special for Scotland too.

“Scott is a winner, we see that every day in training because he sets standards, looks after himself. He talks to the young lads and tries to give off his experience. Scotty now knows a different way of playing in Italian football and that can only help us.

“We have seen Scott and Billy go there, we’ve seen Lewis Ferguson go there, Aaron Hickey, Che Adams. We’ve got Max Johnston playing abroad as well [with Sturm Graz] and when players move abroad they see a different way of playing and a different lifestyle.

The success of Scots abroad has rubbed off on the squad. | SNS Group

“That can only help the young lads coming through and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re thinking they want to go and try it. That’s credit to lads for stepping out of their comfort zone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson believes McTominay’s success is partly fuelled by rejection from Manchester United, his formative club. He was sold for £25 million to Napoli in order to fund a rebuild. The Red Devils finished 16th in the EPL. The Liverpool man believes McTominay’s talents were under-appreciated at Old Trafford.

“I think he went over there with a point to prove,” said Robertson. “I think he wanted to Man Utd wrong and prove people in the Premier League wrong. And he’s went over there and done that pretty successfully.

‘Didn’t get respect he deserved’

“That’s credit to him, credit to his attitude and his determination to be the best version of himself. Now he’s a king over there.

“At Man Utd he probably lacked getting that run of games consistently, he was in and out and things like that. He probably didn’t get the respect he deserves. Then he goes over there, puts in a magnificent season and fair play to him to end it with the league title.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the glory in Italy is music to the ears of Scotland head coach Steve Clarke. He was in a chirpy mood when following Robertson into the Hampden auditorium to conduct press duties ahead of the nation’s friendly against Iceland in Glasgow on Friday night. He knows he is inheriting players with a spring in their step.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson. | SNS Group

“I thought the decision of the two boys to go to Napoli was really brave,” said Clarke, “as it was for Lewis back in the day to go to Bologna. The two boys going to Napoli, it's just like a dream, to make that decision to go abroad and to end up winning Serie A against a really top Inter Milan team. I think the last month of the season, everybody in Scotland became a Napoli fan!

“We were all so desperate for them to win the title. And they did, and it was nice of Scott to turn up on the last day of the season and score another goal. It was a decent finish. Billy played that game as well and was outstanding. So Scott's been the one that's grabbed the headlines, but that's not to forget Billy, who was there when they needed him when [Stanislas] Lobotka was out injured. He never let his side down. Well played both of them.”

Clarke was also quick to point out Ferguson’s achievements, lifting the Coppa Italia after beating AC Milan. “Lewis has obviously been there a little bit longer, and to be the captain of the Bologna team that lifts the cup is something amazing,” continued Clarke. “I was lucky enough to speak to Lewis' dad the other day and he was so proud of him, and so he should be. It's a magnificent achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewis is one I've always spoken about, he will be a big player for Scotland, and I think we are at the stage now where he's ready to do that. I'm looking forward to working with Lewis in this camp and the camps going forward.”

Che Adams and Torino

Don’t forget Adams either, with Scotland’s No 9 ending the season as Torino’s top scorer. "He's another one who made a big decision to go abroad,” said Clarke. “It's probably a different level of club. They finished mid-table, which is probably where they expected to be. To go out there and score ten goals in Serie A as a striker is not easy, certainly at that level of club. He's come in, his level of finishing has been outstanding, so hopefully he can do that over the next two games and get a few goals for his country. I know he's desperate to score, because he feels that it's a long time since he scored for us. Last year, Gibraltar ...”

Asked why they’ve all been so successful, Clarke’s response was emphatic. "Just confidence, confidence in their own ability. The answer is that short,” he said. “They've got big confidence in their own ability and they've showcased their talent in a different league. No surprise to me.”

The morale boost is helping those around them too. "They've come into the squad with a lot more confidence,” reported Clarke. “They feel good about themselves. I could mention Grant [Hanley] winning League One with Birmingham and winning the EFL Trophy. Josh [Doig] got promotion with Sassuolo. They came in a good shape, they've had a great season with their clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Clarke looks on during a Scotland training session. | SNS Group

“They feel good - and that goes into the squad, it feeds around the squad. Even the ones who are a little bit disappointed with the way their seasons went - George [Hirst] at Ipswich with relegation. Sometimes it's tough for them, but they come in and around a group of boys who are really happy and the squad's been in good fettle this week, to be honest.”