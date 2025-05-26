Manager’s future still up in air as ex-Man City man mooted for move

Napoli manager Antonio Conte refused to address his future during the club’s title parade through Naples amid speculation he will leave for Juventus on Tuesday.

The Napoli boss, with the help of two Scotland internationalists in Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, guided Gli Azzurri to the Serie A title for only the fourth time in their history. McTominay in particular was an inspirational figure, netting 12 goals in a stunning first season in Italian football.

However, the Scudetto celebrations have been overshadowed by intensifying reports that Conte will depart Napoli later this week and go back to Juventus, where he was a player and a manager in the past. Max Allegri has reportedly been lined up as a replacement for Conte already by Napoli.

Scott McTominay and his Napoli teammates celebrate their Serie A success on the open-top bus. | AP

Conte was present on the Napoli open-top bus on Monday as they displayed the trophy to hundreds of thousands of fans. He addressed them without opening up on what might come next.

"We work to do something important and give these sensations to ourselves, but above all to the fans. I am truly happy, celebrating the Scudetto at Napoli is truly something extraordinary," Conte said

"It is a city that gives you everything, and wants a lot in return. I think we gave them all we had and they are repaying us today with this extraordinary affection. You really need to experience it to understand what it means. It is difficult not to create a special bond with this city, it is full of passion and enthusiasm."

Lukaku wants Conte to stay

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is desperate for Conte to stay, however. "I will do everything to keep him here,” the Napoli hitman said. “I always talk to him, I told him to stay."

While there is doubt over Conte’s future, Napoli are already preparing for next season and are set to land a big free transfer signing in Kevin de Bruyne, who is leaving Manchester City.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis has claimed De Bruyne has bought a villa in Italy ahead of a potential move to the Serie A champions. The playmaker is out of contract after a decade at the Etihad Stadium in which he has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Kevin de Bruyne is waving goodbye to Manchester City. | Getty Images

The 33-year has also been linked with a move to the United States but De Laurentiis appears confident of securing his services for Napoli.

De Laurentiis said: “Will he get to lift this cup too? Probably yes. I know that he’s sorted a few things already and I believe he’s already bought a beautiful villa. This morning I was on a video call with him, his wife and his nine-year-old son and it was a beautiful sight.”