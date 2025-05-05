Rangers v Celtic reaction: 91 days of Ibrox pain, Raskin's value increase and the two-game remedy

Here are all the talking points from the draw between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

Cerny flashpoint

It wasn’t the first time he’s shown frustration at being substituted this season, but when the on-loan Czech winger was taken off in favour of Hamza Igamane in the 66th minute, he clearly didn’t agree with his manager Barry Ferguson’s decision. Sitting in the Ibrox dugout, Cerny wagged his finger and slumped into his seat, with steam almost emanating from his ears. The 17-goal winger has already admitted he’d like to extend his time at the club, and whatever your thoughts are on his reaction, it’s clear he cares about what is happening at Ibrox - which is a good thing, according to Ferguson, who equated the flashpoint to little more than a storm in a tea cup.

“I would rather they're like that and walk off with a smile on their face,” admitted the Rangers boss in the aftermath of the draw. “I think he’s a high-quality player and a matchwinner. He’s got a good attitude. I have no issues with him being frustrated. He'll need to come in next weekend and train really hard to try and get back into the starting XI next Sunday.” Case closed? It seems so.

Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny was not happy when he was taken off against Celtic. | SNS Group

91 days of Ibrox pain

Rangers have now gone 91 days without a win at Ibrox, with Adam Idah’s second-half equaliser for Celtic extending their winless run to seven in all competitions. Perhaps even more concerning is the fact that Cyriel Dessers’ finish just before the break was the first the Gers first support have witnessed since the Nigerian’s last Ibrox goal - consolation in the dismal 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell two months ago.

Ferguson’s side, who have found the back of the net just twice in his five home games in charge, clearly have an issue scoring at Ibrox, and it is a concerning statistic. Questions will be asked considering they’ve somehow managed to score 18 away goals in the same timeframe. Under ex-boss Philippe Clement, Rangers home form was strong up until his final few weeks, so why are Rangers now struggling so badly to get results, and score goals at Ibrox?

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson looks dejected at full time after the 2-2 draw at St Mirren. | SNS Group

Raskin’s soaring transfer value

The Belgian general was once again the standout player for Rangers in the Old Firm. A week on from his player of the season award, Raskin produced a top drawer midfield performance against Celtic, winning the most duels in the match (12), completing 21 of his 24 passes successfully, and matching the experienced Callum McGregor stride for stride in the engine room. With just three games left to go, the eyes of many Gers fans are already on the summer. There’s a permanent manager to be appointed, and a takeover to be concluded, meaning this summer will be a big one for the club - and Raskin has the potential to be one of those on the way out in order to allow the club to fund a summer spending spree.

It’ll be a wrench to see him leave, and the 24-year-old has no desire to leave the club, but the club’s needs may become a must as they look to rebuild and restructure in the summer window. One thing is for sure though, if he is too depart Ibrox this summer, it won’t be for cheap - and Sunday’s performance may have just whacked a few more millions onto his price tag.

Nicolas Raskin celebrates his ‘goal’ against Celtic before it is ruled out for offside. | SNS Group

The two game remedy and player frustration

Ferguson yet to taste victory in front of a the home support he holds such affection for, and it is clearly frustrating the life of out him. It’s fair to say it wasn’t Jefte’s best game in royal blue, with the left-back at sixes and sevens for large parts of the first-half. As ex-Rangers favourite Scott Arfield concluded, he was ‘miles off it’. Clearly frustrated by his lack of defensive awareness, Ferguson was seen lashing his hands in the air several times as the feeling of exasperation spread through his body like Japanese knotweed with every passing mistake.

The Rangers interim boss isn’t one to hide his emotion, but his clear lack of alternate option from the bench due to Ridvan Yilmaz’s injury meant he had to work with what he had. He was further incensed when penalty appeals from Ianis Hagi in the Celtic box were waved away. As the Romanian received treatment on the edge of the area (and was later substituted with an injury), the Rangers boss remonstrated with fourth official Kevin Clancy as to why there was no VAR check for a spot kick, but it was to no avail as the officials waved it away. That frustration and clear passion needs to be translated into results on the park though, and he has just two more games to remedy an Ibrox win - starting with Aberdeen at home next week.

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson reacts on the sidelines. | SNS Group

Celtic’s vibrant away end

Celtic fans’ jubilant chants of ‘championes, ole ole ole’ reverberated around Ibrox at full-time and came in stark response to the muffled sound of appreciation from the Rangers home support, who will end the season trophyless. While Celtic are one win away from a sixth domestic treble in the last nine seasons, Rangers have won just three trophies in the same time frame, and could end the season 17 points (or more) adrift of their nearest rivals.