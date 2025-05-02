Barry Ferguson lifts lid on 'long meeting' with incoming Rangers chief which has left him 'excited'

Interim head coach left impressed by new Ibrox sporting director

Barry Ferguson has been left excited for future of Rangers after getting the chance to meet incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell and the consortium behind the impending takeover.

Thelwell will formally join the Ibrox club in the summer following the expiry of his contract at Everton, but he travelled to Glasgow this week for a series of meetings which included a lengthy sitdown with Ferguson, which left the interim Rangers head coach impressed.

Ferguson also had a brief interaction with US businessman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises duo, Paraag Marathe and Gretar Steinsson, as the key figures behind the proposed US-led buyout paid a visit to the Auchenhowie training centre.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Certainly, we're all excited because it's something that the club have been wanting, is outside investment," Ferguson said. "It looks to me like it's going along smoothly and we're just waiting to get the thumbs up that everything's done and dusted. It's the start of a new era for the club, because it certainly needs it. I'm just like everybody else, I'm just looking forward to the day that I get signed off and hopefully it's a brighter future for Rangers."

It remains to be seen whether Ferguson will remain in place - either as permanent head coach or as part of the backroom staff - when Thewell takes up his new role ahead of next season, but the former club captain has been left convinced that Rangers have found the right man to spearhead the football department going forward.

"I had a long meeting with him," Ferguson explained. "It was good. First time I've sat down with him, I was impressed by him. Obviously, what was said will remain private, you know I'm going to say that. It was great to, as I said, bang heads together. He got my feelings, he totally understood them. Very impressive and it's something that I think will work really good for the club.

Kevin Thelwell (left), director of football for Everton, with former club owner Farhad Moshiri. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

"We understand that there's going to be a lot of changes and there has to be a lot of changes to try and make this club successful again. It's built on winning trophies and it's clear over the last number of years that we've won nowhere near enough.

"I've said it, if I'm not going to be here, I'm excited about the prospect of new owners coming in. Kevin came in as the sporting director, head of the football department. I said changes had to happen. These changes now are starting to happen. If I am a Rangers supporter, which I am, and the hundreds of thousands that are out there should be excited about what's hopefully going to be coming."

Ferguson revealed that his meeting with the US consortium was kept brief as he was busy preparing for Sunday's final Old Firm showdown of the season against Celtic at Ibrox.